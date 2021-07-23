The portal Deadline has announced a new addition to the cast of actors of the television series adaptation of The last of us which will hit the HBO streaming platform at some point to be determined. The new signing stars it Anna torv, known for her long time participation in Fringe, as well as other renowned series such as The Secret Life of Us or Mindhunter. Torv will step into the role of Tess, a strong survivor friend of Joel, with whom he usually travels forming a smuggling duo with survivors outside the city.

The Last of Us series for HBO will star Pedro Pascal like Joel and Bella Ramsey like Ellie, two faces quite recognized by Game of Thrones. Likewise, we already know who will play Tommy, while Merle dandridge will be the actress in charge of giving life to Marlene, becoming the first person to play the same character as in the original game. Among the other signings, Jeffrey Pierce stands out, who in the game gives voice to Tommy, but in the series he will play a rebel in the quarantine zone; Murray Bartlett and Con O’Neill, who will play Frank and Bill, two survivors who appeared in the early stages of the game.

<br>

Know more: Each episode of The Last of Us series will cost $ 10 million



Recently, The Last of Us series revealed its total number of episodes. Now, we will have to wait if his story follows the bars of the game in a more or less similar way, although what is clear is that it will show a hostile and post-pandemic world in which desperate circumstances end up bringing together a young Ellie with an experienced Joel, both having to rely on each other to survive a brutal journey through what remains of the United States.