The last of us is finalizing all its details. The HBO series is in full swing, and has added a new actor to its cast.

Since the live-action series of The last of us, fans of the hit video game are eager to know all the details. Recently, the team began sharing behind-the-scenes footage and also of their protagonists in the flesh. Recently, it was revealed that the fiction added a new actor to its cast. A signing that until now was kept in secret, but that came to light by a statement made by Murray Bartlett. Who is it about?

In the serial version of The last of us, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) is in charge of giving life to Frank. The actor recently gave an interview to The Guardian where he revealed some details about the new HBO production. Inadvertently, he spoiled the signing of a renowned actor, which had not yet been confirmed or announced. It’s co-created by Craig Mazin, who made Chernobyl. The scripts he’s written blew my mind. It’s an epic show, but wonderfully human and intimate. We shot it in Calgary. Many of my scenes are with Nick Offerman. Recording with him was incredible ”, commented the actor.

In this way, he confirmed that Nick Offerman joined the cast of fiction. This interpreter worked in different productions, whether series or movies, but his most acclaimed work by the public is Parks and Recreation. In this funny sitcom he played Ron Swanson.

What is known

The fiction of The last of us will be in charge of narrating the events that occurred in the first video game. However, the possibility that they also show content based on the sequel to the title is not ruled out either. Said live-action production stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Both interpreters worked on Game of Thrones, so there is a lot of expectation to see what the chemistry between them is like. Along with them we will also see Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, Nico Parker as Sarah, Joel’s daughter, Anna Torv as Tess and Merle Dandridge as Marlene, the leader of a resistance group known as the fireflies. It also stars Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Murray Bartlett as Frank, and Con O’Neill as Bill.

It should be noted that this series is produced and co-written by Craig Mazin, creator of the acclaimed Chernobyl series. It also features Neil Druckmann, the video game’s original screenwriter, who will serve as one of the directors.