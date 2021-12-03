The Last of Us remake may have been leaked through a job offer

Earlier this year the possibility that Naughty Dog was working on a remake of The Last of Us being prepared by another in-house Sony team was leaked. Since then, it has been commented on in other leaks here and there, but so far still unofficial from PlayStation, although a job offer from the company could have uncovered the surprise ahead of time.

Specifically, it is a job offer from PlayStation Studios Visual Arts published in LinkedIn where you are looking for a game designer capable of «implement existing gaming systems in a new framework” and enhance “existing level scripts for engagement and attractiveness”.

Due to these responsibilities mentioned in the job offer, it seems more than clear that it is some kind of remake, but it is true that it is not specifically mentioned that it is the remake of The Last of US. Although the “ownership and maintenance of gambling systems such as: Melee Combat, Ranged Combat, Game Cameras, Player Navigationetc, ‘fits the Naughty Dog game quite well.

The latest leak of this supposed remake of The Last of Us suggested that it would be announced before the end of 2021, but at this point in December, if it does not appear at the gala of The Game Awards 2021 next week, it is difficult that it will fulfill the prediction. We will see if the forecasts are fulfilled next Thursday, December 9, or if, on the contrary, we will have to wait. It could also be the case that this remake of The Last off Us does not exist and this offer refers to another game, of course.