The Last of Us: a new video from the set shows us Joel, Ellie and Tommy in Jackson, Wyoming

We have a glimpse of the protagonists of the new series of HBO, based on the 2013 game, The last of us. Look in this note to Joel, Ellie and Tommy in the post-shelter apocalyptic !

The next series to launch HBO is based on one of the most beloved games of PlayStation, developed by Naughty dog in 2013: The last of us. We recently learned that they were going to transform a town in Canada to set it in Jackson, Wyoming, where is the post-apocalyptic refuge of the video game. Now, we can see a new video that shows us Joel, Ellie and Tommy together at that key game location.

The story of The last of us focuses on Joel, a smuggler living in the United States after an apocalypse occurred. He is on a mission to escort across the country to Ellie, who is immune to the virus that caused humanity to be devastated. On this journey, they will meet Tommy, Joel’s brother, Tess and Marlene, leader of the resistance.

This story had several adaptation attempts, one was a film produced by Sam raimi and written by Neil Druckmann, co-director of the game, and another was an animated short. However, both were canceled. HBO, Although the series began in early 2020 with all the problems of the pandemic, it seems to be the exception. Druckmann and Craig mazin are in charge of the series and our protagonists are: Pedro Pascal What Joel and Pretty Ramsey it is Ellie. In the video you posted The Last of Us Updates on Twitter we can also see Gabriel Luna What Tommy.

#TheLastofUs filming today in Canmore. 🎥 Astromo038 pic.twitter.com/36r0akBVkM – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 18, 2021

As we can see, the series is still in production and they are currently recording in Alberta, a city in Canada, where they decided to set the scene. Jackson, Wyoming. In addition, we can also see this trio together for the first time, their looks and costumes of the characters, although it is not seen very in detail. The video is without audio so we do not know clearly why they are together in Jackson, but Tommy is in front of Joel and Ellie, which leaves us to think that he would be showing them the place. This makes sense since, in games, Tommy was the co-founder of Jackson and helped, along with his wife Maria (which will also appear in the series), with the development of the shelter since it was a small settlement.

This is one of many content that is being published in The last of us. Of all the photos and videos of the set that were leaked, the fans are analyzing them and observing every detail to see how similar everything is to the game developed by Naughty dog. However, being Druckmann in charge, both in writing and directing, the series is on its way and fans seem more than satisfied.

It is not yet known how many chapters it will have or when it will be released The last of us, but we assume that it will be available sometime in 2022. We will have to wait for news from HBO.

