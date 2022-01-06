A job posting from Naughty Dog has revealed that the multiplayer component of The Last of Us Part 2 It will include microtransactions and an in-game store, which could indicate that the game will be free-to-play. The developer who brought fans The Last of Us and Uncharted has been working on the multiplayer element of TLOU2 for some time, having previously revealed that it will be a standalone title. Until now, the details have been kept under wraps.

The Last of Us series is one of the most successful PlayStation IPs to date, and The Last of Us Part 2 currently holds the most awarded game title in history. Fans have become so immersed in the post-apocalyptic world of Naughty Dog that many feel an authentic connection to the lives of their heroes. This was more apparent than ever when it was revealed that Naughty Dog would kill one of those heroes during the opening scenes of TLOU2. The buzz that formed in the gaming community was intense, and while it wasn’t necessarily directed in the healthiest way, this reaction serves as a testament to how well written and directed the game’s characters are. As a result, many are eager to get their hands on any future updates to this world, including its multiplayer component.

Very little is still known about the standalone multiplayer of The Last of Us Part 2, although the inclusion of microtransactions appears to have been confirmed. A job posting from Naughty Dog has revealed that the studio is looking to hire a Senior Monetization / Economics Designer. This position will require the successful candidate to “focus on in-game initiatives to increase revenue and conversion, while maintaining a strong player-centric value system.” The employee will “help build an amazing, gamer-friendly economy” and increase “in-game revenue and lifetime value while respecting the player experience.” The announcement also confirms that microtransactions include paid in-game items, as well as an in-game store. Although the job offer does not directly state that this position is for the multiplayer of The Last of Us Part 2, it does state that it is for “the new Naughty Dog adventure, the studio’s first independent multiplayer game”, which is the multiplayer component of TLOU2, as confirmed.

Naughty Dog has yet to reveal a release date, or even a release window, for its multiplayer component of The Last of Us Part 2. However, the studio did release an update on its status in September 2021. In it, the The developer assured fans that she understood their hunger for TLOU2 multiplayer, and that it would be revealed as soon as it was ready. Naughty Dog also stated that they love what the team is doing with the game so far, and it goes without saying that the possibility of microtransactions was not mentioned at this time.

It remains to be seen how exactly microtransactions will work in TLOU2 multiplayer. It’s unclear if the indie game is targeting a free-to-play model, meaning it will rely solely on microtransactions. Many had previously assumed that the game would be a paid expansion, which, if true, makes confirming microtransactions and an in-game store potentially divisive. With the year 2022 in full swing, hopefully Naughty Dog will reveal more information about the game and its model soon.