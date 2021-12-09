The Last of Us Part 2 Naughty Dog has a Harry Potter Easter Egg that shows a group of NPCs discussing the books during their lunch break. The Last of Us Part 2 was released more than a year ago, but fans continue to discover many hidden details that the developer has added to the game to make the world as real and immersive as possible for players.

The version of America seen in The Last of Us Part 2 it’s a beautiful but hostile version, in which survival is one thing everyone has in common. When not fighting hordes of infected, the many settlements in the game are often pitted against each other. Whether it’s the WLF from Seattle, the Seraphim from Haven, or the barbarous Rattlesnakes from Santa Barbara, everyone has to be ready to defend themselves at any moment. Although these tensions make up a large part of everyday life for the inhabitants of the world of The Last of Us Part 2, the game begins with established settlements, including families, proving that some peace and normalcy has been found in the years after the outbreak of the original Last of Us.

YouTuber Speclizer, a content creator fond of discovering easy-to-miss details in The Last of Us Part 2, has shared a YouTube video in which he reveals that at least one of the members of the WLF enjoys reading to pass the time, specifically the Harry Potter book series. As shown in the video, while playing as Abby and exploring the SoundView stadium, players will meet a group of NPCs having lunch in the dining room. If Abby stays close to them for a few moments, the players will hear the group talking about what are undoubtedly the Harry Potter books. Although the books are never mentioned by name, WLF NPCs are heard talking about how the characters in the books grow throughout the series, and that the books themselves are not just for children. One character mentions the use of magic in the stories, and how after the fourth book in the series “… it gets really dark.” Another NPC doesn’t seem convinced of the premise of the books, but the previous NPC seems willing to convince them otherwise.

Little details like this add another level to the gameplay of The Last of Us Part 2. Despite being a fictional story, it has an undeniable realism thanks to the attention to detail created by Naughty Dog. Whether it’s through the aforementioned Harry Potter reference or the incorporation of Uncharted 2 into Ellie’s garage in Jackson, the developer has put a lot of effort into making this world one that players truly believe in and invest in.

Although it is clear that there is much to discover throughout The Last of Us Part 2, many fans are wanting to know more about the multiplayer component of the game. During the Last of Us Day celebration in September, Naughty Dog revealed that they love what the team is putting together regarding multiplayer, with more to be revealed in the future. Many are hoping some sort of announcement will be made at the upcoming The Game Awards 2021, where The Last of Us Part 2 actresses Laura Bailey and Ashley Johnson have been revealed as presenters.