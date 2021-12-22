Since Dark souls to become one of the most influential video games of all time, the From Software title has practically created a new genre, the so-called soulslike (Souls style). In that sense, just a few days ago it was The Last Hero of Nostalgaia announced, a new soulslike planned for next 2022 and that it will have elements of the aforementioned game but also with unique characteristics that will make it something very different. Below you can see the first trailer of the new of Coatsink, British studio also responsible for games like Moonglow Bay or Islanders: Console Edition.

“With a tough but fair fight, character customization, unique battle armor, and absorbing lore-rich narrative mechanics, Nostalgaia takes you on a almost certain death to every corner ”, reads the description of the video game in the trailer that you can find just above these lines. And it is that in addition to having those classic elements of the Dark Souls saga, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia has a differentiating ingredient: a satirical tone that permeates the entire work and that has already made some see in it the perfect mix between the Souls and another classic like MediEvil.

Coatsink defines his new work as “a love letter to Dark Souls”, which already makes it very clear what we will find in this promising action title with role-playing elements that will arrive at some point to be determined next and imminent year. 2022. The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC and it will have improvements and optimizations in its next-generation version.