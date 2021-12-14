‘Kingsman: Secret Service’ is one of the best action movies of the past decade. Matthew vaughn was incredibly inspired by bringing the Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons comic to the big screen to shape a role model hobby with a lot of personality. Barely two years came ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, an entertaining sequel but much more irregular and that did not finish handling with ease the excesses in which it constantly fell.

For this reason, I admit that I was not dying to see ‘The King’s Man: The first mission’, a prequel called to investigate the origins of that mysterious British organization. Perhaps that is why the surprise has been even greater, since it is about the last great film that will hit Spanish cinemas this 2021, where he will make his debut on December 29.

Picking up the tone

The prologue of ‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’ is the least inspired of the role, since the film then seems more like a drama to use than anything else, even feeling quite conventional when it comes to approaching it. It is something necessary for what will later be the first, both to lay the foundations for the emotional journey of its two protagonists and to make it clear that Vaughn’s tone is different from the other two films in the series.

What I mean by that is that Vaughn leaves out here that more youthful element associated with the character of Taron egerton to opt for a more adult approach, either to influence the doubts of the character played by Ralph fiennes to use your child’s violence or frustration in fiction (Harris Dickinson) for not letting him fend for himself, as if he feels that his manhood is being castrated.





Said like this, it may seem that ‘The King’s Man: The first mission’ has a very dramatic approach, but the truth is that it is simply something that is integrated within a much more casual and playful tone, something that can be seen from some of the transitions between scene and scene used by Vaughn to the skillful integration of a logic closer to the comic that allows us to make use of plot solutions that in other situations would be crazy coincidences.

That’s something Vaughn has a bit of a hard time balancing out, since may initially appear to be a bit sped up, but at the same time feeling very comfortable. It is as if you were in a straight on a highway with no one in front of you and it was about 10 kilometers per hour over the allowed limit. Many may not even notice it, for some it could even go faster, but theirs would be to lower the revolutions a little.

Cruising speed





Vaughn soon reaches an ideal speed in which there is room for emblematic sequences – that fight against the sensational Rasputin played by Rhys Ifans is unforgettable-, several surprises -of which obviously I am not going to reveal anything-, an intelligent development of characters and a perfect balance between his more playful side -there even the real story is twisted at will in a very effective way- and the fact that it is really here that this universe of English spies is taking its first steps.

In fact, that more excessive touch is usually more associated with the villains, but without delighting more than necessary in anything. There the script signed by Vaughn himself along with Karl Gajdusek he is very inspired to strike the right touch between threat and comedy to make clear why the existence of such an organization was necessary. It’s amazing that at the same time you can feel something close to buffoonery and deadly danger without clashing. That is something that extends to the entire film, since its hobby nature is never set aside, but it also knows how to find an unexpected emotional depth.

In return, there is something more sobriety on the side of the heroes, but not so much to seek something close to seriousness as so that the counterpoint between good and evil is even more marked. In addition, the film gradually integrates there a more essential comic element so that ‘The King’s Man: The first mission’ ends up finding itself and leaves us wanting to see how the story of its protagonists continues.





All of it good visual support from Vaughn, one of the Hollywood directors who best handle action scenes today, knowing how to give them great energy through the use of the camera and an intelligent use of montage. Here it never gives the feeling that they want to give us a cat with a hare, because the film achieves that vital energy to get fully into the danger scenes, showing that even something as traditional as a sword fight can be much more vibrant than any other. battle of a superhero tape.

Nor do I want to forget the cast, all of them very well chosen and adapting to their characters wonderfully, either from a more contained approach such as Fiennes and, above all, Dickinson or with a more disheveled touch, such as Ifans or Tom hollander in a triple character, always flirting with the cartoon.

In short





‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’ is a cool hobby that offers top-notch funto the viewer without allowing anything to count, since, for example, Fiennes’s character arc would already be wanted by many of those award-season films. Here the best prize you can have is to sweep the box office, and there is no shortage of arguments to win over the public.