On June 10, 2022, the expected closure of the second trilogy of ‘Jurassic Park’ with ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will hit theaters around the world, one of the most anticipated movies next season. To make the wait more enjoyable, Universal has shared a prologue.

A prologue but that is not a prologue

Beyond the recreation of the dinosaurs and the time jump that takes us to another moment far away from time, what is most striking is that it is actually content that will not be in the movie, one of those decisions that are made today in theaters and that are difficult to understand.

This exclusive trailer is directed by Colin Trevorrow, which is also at the forefront of the film. The music is by the Oscar winner, Michael Giacchino, composer of the soundtracks of the current trilogy and another sure value.

Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Bryce Dallas Howard are the protagonists of the film that will hit theaters next summer with the intention of bursting the box office of the planet again.