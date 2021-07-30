The last clues of Abandoned point to Silent Hill again

Just yesterday, July 29, it was possible to start downloading the Abandoned app on PS5 through which the next August 10 with an interactive experience. Far from clearing the doubts about the origin of the game, what this app has done has been to sow more uncertainty, since seems to indicate again that it would be Silent Hill.

If the app is accessed, right now all it offers are a few blurry pictures, like the supposed nod to Metal Gear that the Dutch studio shared on the networks. As expected, this has further speculated whether some of the images could correspond to Silent Hill or Metal Gear, and the truth is that one of them did. could refer to the Konami horror saga.

Many players have not overlooked the fact that this image is very reminiscent of the famous door with chains from Silent Hill: Downpour. Coming from BlueBox Studio, it seems that more than a coincidence, it was on purpose, like all the winks they have shared since the project was announced.

<br>

At the moment, practically nothing is known about Abandoned, much less his alleged relationship with Konami, no matter how many winks BlueBox has made to date. We will have to wait a little longer, until August 10 to see what it is about. An insider recently assured that it is a new installment of Metal Gear Solid.