An iconic example of the Buick Grand National will go up for auction. The last unit of this model made by Buick will be auctioned in search of a new owner. A specimen produced at the end of 1987 and that has barely traveled about 50 kilometers. The state of conservation is extraordinary.

The Buick Grand National It can boast of being one of the most iconic models that have seen the light of day with the insignia of the well-known North American brand. A vehicle described as mythical by many of Buick’s followers. Fans of the General Motors firm now have the chance to get hold of a very important unit from the Grand National. The reason? An auction.

In January 2022, the Barrett Jackson auction will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona (United States). There it will be possible to get hold of a historic Grand National. Specifically, the last unit to come off the assembly line. A vehicle in an extraordinary state of conservation and that we can practically say that it is brand new.

The last unit of the Buick Grand National was produced in late 1987

The last built unit of the Buick Grand National



The last Buick Grand National made by General Motors it left the assembly line on December 11, 1987. A specimen produced at General Motors’ facilities in Pontiac, Michigan. It has had a single owner and despite the passing of the years it has barely traveled kilometers. It has just over 50 km behind it, which qualifies it as a practically new vehicle.

Another key that shows that it has hardly had any use is that it even conserves many of the original protective plastics. Being the last unit produced, it has several exclusive details. For example, many of the workers who took an active role in its manufacturing process, signed some of the components used. Especially in the engine compartment. Among the signatures is that of Mark Reuss himself, GM President.

The Grand National is powered by a powerful 3.8-liter V6 petrol engine with 248 hp (245 hp). An engine that is associated with an automatic gearbox.

The interior of the Buick Grand National that will be auctioned is in perfect condition

Buick Grand National production exceeded 20,000 units



Throughout the commercial life of the Grand National more than 20,000 units were manufactured. Therefore, it is not a really difficult model to find in the North American second-hand market. However, it is true that the condition of being the last manufactured copy and the exclusive details make this a very special unit. Models with low mileage and decent condition easily top $ 100,000 (€ 88,500). So expect this iconic unit to fetch a much higher price during the auction.