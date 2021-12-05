The curse of the railroad in the Suez Canal is about to end. A double railway line will cross the canal again, although ships will continue to have priority.

The Suez Canal It is one of the greatest engineering works of the human being. It is a 193 kilometer long artificial sea channel located in Suez (Egypt), which connects Asia with Europe.

It avoids that the ships of merchandise coming from China, Taiwan, Japan and other Asian countries have to go around Africa to reach Europe, saving thousands of kilometers.

This maritime channel carries a century at odds with the railroad. There have been several swing bridges that span the canal above, but they were all destroyed in the world wars o dismantled to expand the canal.

The El Ferdan railway swing bridge It was dismantled in 2015, because an expansion of the canal forced the road to be cut.

Six years later, the Chinese state company (CSCEC) He has completed the construction of a second swing bridge over the Suez Canal, that will allow the road to completely cross the canal

East new swing bridge is the longest in the world, with more than 340 meters in length. It weighs 14,000 tons and is rotatable to allow ships to pass. So it will only be deployed when there is no sea circulation.

The bridge, which you can see in the opening photo, takes 18 minutes to turn over the canal and join the two ends, connecting a double railway track.

Crossing the canal from side to side by train takes just 3 minutes, while doing it by boat takes more than half an hour.

It is important to realize that we are talking about crossing the channel from east to west and vice versa, and not from north to south as ships do.

As explained Interesting Engineering, for its construction a novel technique of steel plate coupling up to 15 centimeters thick.

Some of these plates are 40 meters long and weigh 152 tons.

This modular construction has lowered the price of the bridge, and reduced construction time.