As you can see in the screenshot above these lines there is no doubt, it is an RTX 3080 Ti Mobile and therefore for it is a new GPU Gaming model for laptops that would have already been mounted on some models as is the HP Omen to which the specifications above apply. At the moment the information that we can extract are the 58 Compute Units , for a total of 7,424 CUDA “cores” and a bus of 256-bit GDDR6 memory , which allows you to have 16 GB of this memory at a speed of 12 Gbps per pin.

Through several entries in Geekbench it has been possible to discover several laptops with an Intel Core 12 in marriage with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which confirms the existence of this Gaming GPU that will be included in the new gaming equipment with CPU of the blue

The big difference to the RTX 3080 Ti is that it is not based on the GA102 chip, but also not on the GA104 like the portable RTX 3080. NVIDIA has created a new variant called GA103S, of which we do not know if it will have a desktop version.

At the moment the implementation in terms of drivers of this GPU is very green, which is understood from the moment when we will surely have to wait at the beginning of next year to see the official launch of this graphics card, which explains that the performance test scores under Vulkan and OpenCL are lower than on the standard RTX 3080.

Is NVIDIA going to replace part of its RTX 30?

2022 will be the launch date of the RTX 30 SUPER, of which we know that the star gaming graphics card will be the RTX 3090 SUPER or Ti, but the existence of the GA103S chip makes us wonder if we are going to see a replacement for the RTX 3070 whose use of the GA104 limits it to 48 SM units.

The element that separates the high-end GeForce Ampere from the rest is the use of GDDR6X memory, which due to its high consumption is not used in laptops, and this is seen in the RTX 3080 Ti Mobile since it is limited to 1395 MHz. and 12 Gbps GDDR6. What little is known is that the laptop version is the GA103S, which will differ from the desktop version by using 256-bit rather than 320-bit bandwidth. So the GeForce RTX 30 added to the desktop range will have 20GB of VRAM installed.

It is difficult at the moment to know how NVIDIA will position its GA103-based desktop GPU, as it has more SM than an RTX 3070 Ti, but much slower memory. In any case, we wonder if we are facing the portable version of the RTX 3070 SUPER.