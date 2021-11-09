The engines are already roaring, about to burn out tomorrow. Forza Horizon 5 is just hours away from being available to all PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S users, plus Xbox Game Pass subscribers. However, Playground Games title figures are already huge thanks to those who have purchased the Premium edition.

The developer’s work has been outstanding and now a comparison shows us to what extent. Mexico is the territory that we can travel in this installment, so The Bit Analyst has been in charge of compare landscapes, monuments and different environments of the Latin country with their virtual counterparts. This is the result.

What is clear in the video is that it does not matter where we are, since Forza Horizon 5 is realistically close to its real namesakes. Whether in Nevado de Toluca, La Santísima Trinidad or Castillo de Santa Cecilia, each and every one of them is at a fabulous level.

Besides, the historical, architectural and natural variety of Mexico is enormous, so having to adapt each of the times can be complicated. It will never replace a real trip, but it is certainly a good way to get closer to the country.

Meanwhile, we can take a look at another comparison of Forza Horizon 5, this time between the different versions of Microsoft’s work. Of course, stay tuned to get the mythical Delorean as soon as you land on the title.