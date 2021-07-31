to finish defining your starting position. However, minutes before,. A final session in which drivers and teams have been able to make the final adjustments before facing the moment of truth. A session in whichafter signing a time of 2: 18.849 in the final part of training.at the wheel of the Lamborghini # 63 of Emil Frey Racing.

The difference between the Lamborghini # 14 and # 63 has been just 190 thousandths, a narrow margin compared to the five tenths that Alessandro Pier Guidi has left with the Ferrari # 51 of the Iron Lynx team. For its part, Albert Costa finished in fourth place with the # 163 Lamborghini, confirming the good feelings of the GT3 from the firm of Sant’Agata Bolognese. Mathieu Jaminet, the fastest driver in the night practice sessions, took fifth place in the # 22 Porsche. Philip Ellis with the Mercedes # 57 finished sixth, as the second best classified in the Silver Cup after the leader of the session.

GPX Racing Porsche # 22 scores night free practice at Spa Read news

Although the 20-minute warm-up session was carried out without notable incidents, the work done by the drivers and teams may not be entirely useful for the superpole before the threat of rain hanging over Spa. All in all, the big names in the category have proven to be in shape and that is why it is not strange to see Jack Aitken with the # 114 Lamborghini in seventh place or Davide Rigon with the # 71 Ferrari in eighth place. For his part, Mercedes # 88 has been tenth with Rafaelle Maciello at his controls, just behind the Bentley # 107.