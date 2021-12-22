5G technology is the next generation of mobile technology, which will offer new possibilities that include higher bandwidth, greater data transmission capacity, high reliability and low latency, as well as mass communications.. In recent days AT&T Digital Communications (AT&T) announced the deployment of its 5G network throughout the country and left Radiomóvil Dipsa (Telcel) behind, as the second company that was part of the tender for the 41 lots of spectrum available in radioelectric bands, according to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT).

And it is that in the delivery of titles of the tender identified as IFT-10, AT&T and Telcel were the only winning participants, since the other companies interested in buying frequencies could not gather the necessary documentation in time.

The winners in 5G and the interests at stake in the tender

AT&T was interested in a block of 374 million pesos that included Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango, Nuevo León, Coahuila and Tamaulipas. It also bid with 706 million 852 thousand pesos to offer coverage in Mexico, Puebla, León, Guadalajara, Cancun, Veracruz and Mérida.

For its part, Telcel paid a total of 270 million pesos for the frequencies. Despite the two companies making a profit in the tender, on December 8, AT&T became the first operator in the country to offer the 5G network by connecting the first 50 mobile devices to the new network.

Regarding the launch, Sergio Almallo, Vice President and Chief Digital Marketing Officer of AT&T Mexico He mentioned in an exclusive interview with Merca 2.0 that the expansion will be gradual and that in the launch of the 5G network the important thing was not to think about its operation.

“What we think is how we make it compatible with our philosophy and we think how we always continue to do it, we present the technology, we say how much we plan to invest, we say in how many places it will be, we say in how many places it will happen,” he explains.

According to AT&T, the opportunity to be the first Mexican company to enter the Mexican market is a watershed for working with universities, governments and other institutions in the realization of prototypes that use 5G technology. Also, AT&T will have different projects with incubators and investment funds to develop technological solutions.

“We have already done this with 3G with 4G and we thought it was an opportunity to change the way, to change the game in technology launch and say, instead of just launching technology, we are going to put technology in the background. and we are going to put in the foreground what we are going to do with technology ”adds the Vice President and Chief Digital Marketing Officer of AT&T Mexico.

Benefits of 5G

The health emergency caused by Covid-19 led to digital acceleration, and thanks to this, it was possible to continue with life in society.

5G is positioned as the new generation of mobile technology and its innovation lies in the fact that it brings with it new possibilities for communication needs.

According to him Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), One of the considerations of 5G networks is to allow millions of devices to be connected at the same time in urban areas, with the possibility of maintaining high data transfer rates.

Among the benefits is a notable increase in connection, 100 times more than 4G networks; it will allow to connect 100 times more devices to the network; it will facilitate the connection of everyday objects to the internet, and they will be safe for users and will reduce the energy consumption of the networks, adds the IFT.

For Sergio Almallo, Vice President and Chief Digital Marketing Officer of AT&T Mexico, the interesting thing about launching the 5G network in the country is that there is a great opportunity to continue with all the countries in the region.

Among the benefits of its application, Sergio Almallo says that within agriculture, 5G will be able to “handle a combine harvester or the automated device with a range of one meter of error, with the network it will be centimeters. The application that already exists is going to make it possible to massify perhaps or make the technology in agriculture much more usable. In pests, in sowing and harvesting, in the entire automation process ”.

Is Mexico ready for the entry of 5G?

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation says that 5G is in the process of standardization and telecommunications companies are developing application prototypes. All in all, the connectivity of the new network is expected to reach a generation of approximately $ 3.6 trillion and 22 million jobs globally by 2035.

According to GSMA Intelligence, 5G deployments in Latin America and the Caribbean could generate growth of 20.8 billion dollars and Mexico is positioned as one of the countries with the greatest potential.

However, it can be applied in densely populated urban areas, as investors are less likely to fund 5G networks in suburban areas, which could widen the digital divide.

Vice President and Chief Digital Marketing Officer of AT&T Mexico, believes that with the introduction of the 5G network the future will change, since it is not only about launching a technology but “a transformation movement that allows Mexico not only to improve the lives of Mexicans but rather that they participate as a relevant actor in the technological field as they have already been doing, but that they do so with this technology that has just come out and that it is not left out ”.

Although adoption in the country is already imminent and will serve as a gateway for the rest of America, “it will be until 2025 when the population can give a result close to 14 percent adoption, with 18 million connections,” said the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation.

This is because the country has to consider digital infrastructure, innovation and investment; disconnect 2G and 3G networks, and have flexible public policies.

With its application, the impact of the networks will be transversal in all economic activities, as it will accelerate the digital transformation in all industries, from medical to agriculture and entertainment.

