The Coronavirus crisis continues to wreak havoc in most sectors. Players are aware of them, as they continue to not see a PS5 or any Xbox Series in physical stores or online, it is not easy to upgrade a PC to a modern equipment. Component shortages are a reality and prices from Nvidia and AMD have risen. At the moment, no one knows when the market will return to what we knew before the pandemic, although Intel now assures that the situation will continue to drag on for a long time …

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, does not expect component shortages to be resolved until 2023. According to him, the demand for products continues to increase amid the global pandemic and the new Omicron variant that affects more countries every day is only creating more problems. Once again, with the contagions soaring, more restrictive measures and confinements in certain countries, production continues to advance slowly and what has been said in the past is reiterated: for now, “we will not have a balance between supply and demand until 2023“.

Where to buy PS5 at Christmas could be an odyssey. Of course, getting to a store and taking the console is mission impossible. The waiting list and reservations are the steps to follow to get either a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series, so you cannot be confused if you want to give away a new generation console on these important dates.

With the stores packed and with a production rate that does not give more of itself, it seems that 2022 will be a year like 2021 to get a PS5 or an Xbox Series. When will the end of this situation come? When will we see consoles on the shelves?

