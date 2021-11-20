The Knights of the Zodiac will leave Netflix

Unfortunately, not everything can last forever. As with multiple streaming platforms, Netflix has to remove multiple productions from its catalog for different reasons. Now, it was recently revealed that the original anime of Knights of the Zodiac will leave this platform in less than a month.

It will be next December 14, 2021 when 114 episodes of Knights of the Zodiac they will disappear without a trace. However, this property will continue to be present on Netflix. Various movies, as well as new versions of the classic anime, will still be available to all fans.

While there is still material from Knights of the Zodiac On Netflix, the fan favorite production is most likely the original anime. Similarly, The possibility that in the future the 114 episodes will return to this platform is not ruled out.

Via: Netflix