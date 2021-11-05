The other day we saw on sale the 8GB model , but now Amazon has downgraded the Kindle’s 32GB model even further , which is bought less because most users have more than enough with the 8 GB. Now, it is an ideal occasion to get both, where the 32 GB is more recommended if we are going to use it to read comics or heavy documents.

Amazon launched a few weeks ago the new version of the Kindle Paperwhite . This model offers improvements as a connector USB C , larger screen in the same space or light with adjustable intensity and color. For this reason, Amazon is looking to ditch the stock of the previous generation.

The Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation has a screen of 6 inches with 300 dpi. This high pixel density allows the text to be read with excellent quality, similar to that found in a paper book. In addition, we can change the font and adjust its size to our liking.

We also find IPX8 water resistance, being able to use it quietly in the bathtub, on the beach or in the pool. Specifically, it can be submerged up to two meters for 60 minutes in fresh water, and 0.25 meters for 3 minutes in salt water. The battery that it equips lasts for weeks of use, and is charged by microUSB port. This is the last Paperwhite to make use of this connector.

Also lowered the model with 4G connectivity

The discount affects all models, whether they are 8 or 32 GB, with or without mobile connectivity. The prices we find are 84.99 euros for the 8 GB version, 89.99 euros for the 32 GB version, and 139.99 euros for the version with free mobile connectivity to download books anywhere, paid by Amazon .

In all cases, we also find three months of Kindle Unlimited included for free, with access to millions of eBooks for free for three months. Those three months are valued at 29.97 euros, but here they are available for free. After those three months, you can choose if we want to continue subscribing to the service, or if we prefer to cancel Kindle Unlimited instead.

The covers for this Kindle model are also on sale at a minimum price, where the official leather case is available for 24.99 euros.

