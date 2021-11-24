Kiehl’s is one of our favorite brands when it comes to skincare, with products that always end up sneaking into our toiletry bag, from serums and masks to sun creams or eye contour creams. That is why each year we look forward to the launch of your Advent calendar.

Because it seems to us a great – and inexpensive – way to discover and test new brand products. Since by coming in mini sizes we can use them and assess whether we like them or not. It is a very attractive and artistic calendar and among the many offers beauty that we have this Black Friday, we have found it reduced by 89 euros 66.75 euros:





This year’s design, by the French artist Marylou faure is inspired by the East Village of New York on the occasion of the 170th anniversary of the brand. It’s about a packaging limited edition that they have called A Dreamland of Giving (Universe of Generosity), thus based on the community spirit that, they say, so much represents the brand.

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar

What includes?

If you are one of those who cannot wait and need to know what the calendar brings, especially in order to decide whether or not to indulge yourself this year, these are the 24 products it brings:





The complete list of products, which includes lines for all skin types – from the driest to oily skin – is as follows:

Masks

Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask (14ml)

(14ml) Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask (14ml)

Creams

Ultra Facial Cream (28ml)

(28ml) Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream (7ml)

(7ml) Super Multi-Corrective Cream (7ml)

(7ml) Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream (7ml)

Serums

Midnight Recovery Concentrate (15ml)

(15ml) Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate (5ml)

(5ml) Vital Skin-Strengthening Super Serum (4ml)

(4ml) Hydro-Plumping Serum Concentrate (5ml)

(5ml) Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum (10ml)

(10ml) Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing & Dark Circle-Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum (3ml)

Cleaners

Ultra Facial Cleanser (30ml)

(30ml) Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash (30ml)

Tonics

Calendula Herbal-Extract Alcohol-Free Toner (75ml)

(75ml) Ultra Facial Toner (40ml)

Face

Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado (7ml)

(7ml) Lip Balm # 1 (15ml)

(15ml) Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution (4ml)

Hair Products

Amino Acid Shampoo (65ml)

(65ml) Amino Acid Conditioner (65ml)

Men’s body and products

Creme de corps (30ml)

(30ml) Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men (15ml)

(15ml) Ultimate Strength Hand Salve (30ml)

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar





More offers?

