The KIA Sorento will debut important new features in 2022

The fourth generation of the KIA Sorento was introduced almost two years ago. The largest SUV of the South Korean brand is offered with a modern design inside and out, and a full range of mechanics including a hybrid and a plug-in. The right time to introduce improvements that will arrive in 2022.

The KIA Sorento It was presented in spring 2020 and started its sales only a few months later, in the height of summer. The Korean brand has progressively completed the offer of the largest SUV, first with a range of diesel engines and later with a self-recharging hybrid and the plug-in, the last to arrive at the beginning of this year that we are about to end.

Now, the brand owned by Hyundai has decided to implement some improvements, very subtle, but also with important new features in the equipment section of the European model that, since they do not require major technical modifications, will be incorporated directly into the offer of the 2022 model. The KIA Sorento will be recognizable, both front and rear, by the new emblem of the brand, the three letters that already appear in the latest models of the firm and that were released on board the KIA EV6.

The 2022 KIA Sorento will have a more spacious interior with six seats

Simple but interesting improvements to the 2022 KIA Sorento

The largest SUV in the range of the Korean brand is offered, according to markets, with five and seven seats. In Spain, only with the latter configuration with the classic 2 + 3 + 2-seater interior configuration, having a second row with a continuous bench and two independent seats in the back. Its folding backrests allow to increase the volume of the trunk, but the Koreans have come up with a very interesting idea, and that gives a new status to the Sorento.

A special six-seater package. Thus, instead of the classic three-seater bench, there are two independent captain’s seats, and each one with its corresponding side armrests so as not to detract from the comfort of the passengers. In addition, to increase precisely this quality they can also count on a heating system. A couple of options that will only be available in the highest trim level in the range, and only in the diesel and 265 hp plug-in hybrid versions, being incompatible with the 230 hp auto-rechargeable hybrid.

An option that has already been announced for the American model, but that we know also will arrive in Europe over the next year. In addition, KIA will also restructure the equipment and the corresponding levels, increasing the endowment of each of them with new elements. Some important and outstanding improvements, but that will not be extended for now to the mechanical offer that will remain intact until the middle of its life cycle in the market. At least for one more year.