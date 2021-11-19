The second generation of the KIA Niro is closer than ever. The Korean firm prepares the launch of the new model that will hit the market in 2022 with a radical makeover. And with a complicated task, as it must continue with the commercial success that the manufacturer has just announced with more than half a million units sold.

The KIA Niro It is one of those models considered difficult to replace, especially since its commercial success in the market -since 2016- points in this direction. The crossover was the bet of the Korean firm for the C segment in response to the Hyundai IONIQ, so it shared with this model the same offer of propulsion trains: hybrid and plug-in hybrid, plus electric e-Niro.

Options that benefit from ECO and Zero Emission labels, respectively. But it is logical that the passage of time has made more of a dent than desired in the model and that it cries out for a total renovation. In fact, the new generation is just around the corner, and getting closer even though his debut is scheduled to early 2022. Coincidence or not, KIA has decided to give one last push to sales of the Niro which, since its commercial launch, has accumulated more than half a million units produced in five years.

The new KIA Niro 2022 will continue with the same

A figure that assumes a ratio of 100,000 units manufactured per year. In addition, of these 500,000 units, 300,000 units have been marketed in Europe, which says a lot about the enormous trust that customers have placed in this model. In Spain, some 30,000 units have been sold during its five years of life. Numbers with large digits that also have another meaning, since they are part of the challenge facing the second generation of the model.

The future KIA Niro will land on the market in 2022, with a radical makeover. True to the crossover concept, su exterior and interior design will have nothing to do with the model to be replaced but a lot with the KIA HabaNiro Concept advanced at the 2019 New York Auto Show, arguments with which it can already be allowed to continue filling the order books.

It cannot be otherwise, the new KIA Niro 2022 will debut with the same mechanical approach as the model still on sale, with versions of pure and simple sustainable mobility: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric. The three most efficient powertrain options that no other manufacturer has managed to bring together in a model to date, with a renounces traditional combustion gasoline and diesel.