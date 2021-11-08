KIA has announced the imminent debut of a major new concept model. The KIA Concept EV9 will burst onto the scene with the aim of positioning itself as the prelude to a new 100% electric SUV that will hit the market in the short term.

In just a few days, KIA will present a new and very important conceptual model in society. A project that the South Korean manufacturer has been working on as part of the product offensive that it has launched especially in the field of electrification. And more specifically of 100% electric mobility. The KIA Concept EV9 it is ready for its coming-out.

Through the official profiles of KIA In social networks, the date and time in which the aforementioned concept car will be unveiled has been confirmed. In addition, a brief but interesting has been published in front of a vehicle to which we must pay a lot of attention since it advances a future production model that will assault dealerships in various markets.

The KIA Concept EV9 previews a new 100% electric SUV



The South Korean company invites us to follow the presentation of the new Concept EV9 live. All this in an event in which the brand will give the keys to its commitment to a more sustainable future. If you do not want to miss anything that KIA has prepared, you must mark the calendar on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The event, which will start at 09: 00h

Spanish peninsular time, can be followed through the KIA YouTube channel.

Few more details have been provided in this regard, but taking into account the information known to date of the new electric models that KIA has on the agenda and the aforementioned teaser, we can get an idea about what the company has prepared for this important event. The KIA Concept EV9 lays the foundation for a new 100% electric SUV.

KIA’s preview gives a glimpse of the silhouette of the new Concept EV9. And it hints at an SUV-like body. In addition, the name used by the brand prompts one to think of a large SUV located one notch above the planned KIA EV7, an electric SUV whose size will place it as a direct alternative to the current KIA Sorento. If this aspect is confirmed, we should not be surprised if the future production model anticipated by the Concept EV9 does not reach Europe.

KIA’s electric offensive



The launch of the The new KIA EV6 is just the start of an ambitious electric vehicle offensive. KIA has set out to introduce a huge number of fully electric models to the market that will see the light for the year 2025. Some launches that will allow the manufacturer to consolidate itself as one of the leading players in sustainable mobility among generalist firms.