However, these reforms failed to stop the protests against the communist regime, which created great instability, recalls Pablo Telman Sánchez Ramírez, professor-researcher at Tec de Monterrey in an article published in the magazine International Forum.

Finally, on November 9, 1989, the Berlin Wall fell, which had divided the city for 28 years. That fact was the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union, because it gave wings to the revolts against Soviet rule in different countries.

Ukraine, obtained its independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. But it has always been inclined towards the West and is considered by Russia as a threat to its interests.

Crimean crisis of 2014

In 2014, massive street protests against the Ukrainian government’s decision to abandon plans for an association agreement with the European Union led to the ouster of Russian-backed Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych.

Then, Russia annexed Crimea and separatist fighters, supported by Russia, launched an armed confrontation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine and the West accused Russia of sending its troops to the region and arming the separatists, but Moscow denied the accusations, saying it was Russian volunteers who aided the rebels.

The intelligence services of the United States consider that Russia plans to increase its military presence on the border with Ukraine with the potential objective of invading that country next year, US media reported this Saturday.

“Russia plans a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022 with twice the strength of what we saw this spring during last spring’s Russian exercises near the Ukrainian border,” they pointed out to the Washington Post, the first to access these new intelligence reports.