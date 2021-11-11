Today we are going to Murcia to see the comprehensive reform of this house carried out by the Juka interior design studio, led by Javier Tomás.

The house, located in the city center, has a classic and timeless air. And having been completely renovated, it has been possible to build it following the Passivhaus criteria, which maintains the ideal atmospheric conditions inside with a energy saving that ranges between 70% and 90% compared to a conventional home.

The noble woods, protagonists





Wood, so important to create a comfortable and quality atmosphere, is very present in this home. A solid natural oak herringbone parquet Dress the entire home, including the bathrooms or kitchen. To make this natural flooring stand out, only a rug has been put in the living room.





The living room and the kitchen share space. With a total area of ​​40 square meters, this area enjoys great luminosity thanks to its large windows, and the studied lighting, which includes indirect light on the floor and on the pit ceilings.





In the living room, a curved wall that has been made of plywood stands out especially, housing two rectangular niches that serve to discreetly integrate television and fireplace.

The dark brown of the wall contrasts with the soft tones

of a rug, a sofa and a pouf in a natural raw fabric, also with the soft pearl gray of the walls, ceilings and rear bookcase.





Moldings and lighting, keys

The house has a large corridor that connects the entrance with the bedrooms and the day area. Unlike other corridors, in this case there is a feeling of spaciousness that has been generated based on very powerful indirect lighting, and the contrast of pearl gray and brown wood.

One of the walls continues to the day area in plywood. On this wall, the skirting board is high and is made with 3D moldings illuminated in their original white, which provides greater luminosity. The other wall in the hallway is white and hides some cabinets for storage. In front of the window the piano has been arranged, here a part of the ceiling has been recessed as a large luminaire.

A timeless night area





The house has three bedrooms, decorated in the timeless style that we have seen in the rest of the house. In the main room, the cabinets emulate a white wall thanks to the absence of handles.





In this same room, a dressing table with a round mirror is located on the other side of the bed. Here, the wall has been covered in wallpaper with a black and white semicircle pattern. Behind the headboard of the bed, different profiles form two rectangles.





The other two rooms have a more youthful air thanks to the custom-made furniture, such as the cabinets that are discreetly hidden, or the desks that go from wall to wall.





More information | Juka Studio

Photographs | San Francisco Study

