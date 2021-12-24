This week many of us dreamed of taking a pinch in the Christmas lottery draw, but finally, as every year, we have stayed as we were … If we had hit the jackpot perhaps we would have been able to fantasize about some Mansion in this style, a luxury house like those sold by a EuroMillions winner in Scotland.

Everyone knows that money does not bring happiness, at least not always, and this case is an example of this. That is why the owner puts three luxury mansions for sale at the same time and with prices similar to those you paid for them in the previous purchase, or even below that price, each of them is around a million and a half euros and the real estate agency has published a lot of images that we can See for inspiration or just to browse.

Ardlebank House

Built in 2011, Ardlebank was designed by a local architecture studio specialized in sustainability. The house is clad in reclaimed slate, Siberian larch, and local stone. The Rural environment creates a stunning backdrop. A short private driveway leads from the hill road to a parking area next to the house. A spiral staircase with oak steps, recessed spotlights, and a glass balustrade with oak handrails rises to the first and second floors. It surrounds a freestanding elevator that is clad in glass and adds an imaginative design element to the interior, complementing the beautiful oak frames throughout the home.

On the first floor, the oak-floored landing leads to four en-suite bedrooms and to the gym. The en-suite master bedroom has a walk-in closet fitted with oak shelves and cabinets. The bathroom has a stunning freestanding oval bathtub, walk-in shower, travertine tile, and double sinks.

Three other double bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, each with a bathtub and walk-in shower. The Gym It is located in a quiet corner of the house behind the spiral staircase and it would be ideal as a music room, study or even another bedroom depending on the buyer’s requirements.

On the second floor, there is a huge vaulted living room with a wood burning stove that forms a heating focal point at one end. The impressive oak frame encloses the windows and glass walls that fill the room with light. There is a spacious dining room in the center of the room that connects the living room with the kitchen. The kitchen has cream painted wood units with black granite work surfaces, a breakfast bar, a large center island, and sliding doors to the roof. From the living room, an oak pulpit staircase leads to a further room which is the study. Located at the back of the house and lined with oak shelves, this room has a calm and relaxing atmosphere and is ideal as a home Office.

Berrybrae Farm

Built on the site of a former ‘Berrytown’ approximately 20 years ago, Berrybrae started out as a modern country house built in a traditional style with a contemporary interior. In 2010, the property underwent a complete transformation when it was renovated and expanded to a design crafted by the respected Denholm Partnership Architects. A beautiful green oak frame now characterizes a stunning interior, while Scottish larch cladding gives the exterior an attractive, rustic finish. With his slate roof and dormer windows, Berrybrae is a luxurious contemporary home that also retains its traditional integrity and sits comfortably in its rural setting.

The front door is framed by a wide oak porch and it opens onto a large vaulted hall that in turn gives access to the three main rooms. The large open plan kitchen, dining room and living room form the heart of the home. The kitchen has a Island, built-in wood cabinets and granite countertops. There is also space for a dining table and comfortable seats warmed by a central wood burner. French windows open to the Terrace from where there is an incredible view of Loch Clunie to the distant hills. A second living room is dominated by its oak framing and offers the option of a separate more formal living room or dining room overlooking the garden. Also on the ground floor there is a conservatory, laundry room, boot room, shower room and WC.

Berrybrae has a collection of rooms designed for entertainment and leisure. The game room has floor-to-ceiling windows and French windows to the garden, as well as a cozier family room under oak framed eaves. Beyond the game room is a Gym complete with two climbing walls. From the gym there is access to a large study or office and also to a rear hall that gives access to a shower and sauna, a dressing room and a work room with built-in furniture, a sink and a desk.

With the exception of a bedroom suite Adjacent to the game room, Berrybrae’s bedrooms are spread over two floors at the east end of the house. On the lower level is the master bedroom – an impressive and quirky room entered through its luxurious bathroom with huge oval bathtub and wet room with rain shower. A wooden partition in the bedroom creates a dressing area and there is a separate WC. A staircase hallway off the master bedroom leads to two further double bedrooms and a shower room on the first floor.

Gothens

Finally, we delve into Gothens which was originally a traditional stone farmhouse and was expanded on a large scale in 2004 to create a impressive country house with a leisure wing. With its astragalus windows, wooden walls, slate roof and central courtyard, Gothens has an extremely beautiful traditional exterior that blends in seamlessly with the surrounding countryside. Meanwhile, the interior is contemporary, luxurious, and ideal for entertaining.

At the front of the house, stone pillars frame the elegant front entrance that opens into a foyer. This is the original part of the house where there is a living room, dining room and a beautiful kitchen with a large center island and painted wood furniture. The kitchen is open to a dining room on the solarium which has doors to a south facing terrace. In the newer part of the house there is an impressive living room with beautiful wooden floors, a large fireplace and French doors that open to the garden. Beyond there is a music room or library which has a wall of built-in shelves and connects to a conservatory full of light and tranquility.

The west wing of Gothens houses the leisure suite with an indoor pool 9.5 x 4.5 m, Jacuzzi, changing room, shower, bar, rest area, large games room and a covered terrace. Besides all this, there is a movie at home, complete with movie theater seats. The engine room is also at this end of the house. The biomass boiler efficiently heats the pool and the house.

The first floor accommodation is divided between the main house to the south and above the game room to the north. In the main house, the master bedroom has a suite bathroom, two walk-in closets and a private living room. There are four more double bedrooms, two of them en suite, and a family bathroom. Above the game room there are two double bedrooms, making a total of seven, and a bathroom with a shower, plus the home theater. Which of the three do you like the most?

