With many followers but also with many against, Tesla continues to gain customers and has closed 2021 really sweeping the field of electric cars. The Californian firm has been able to surpass the records of the previous year, not be affected by the microchip crisis and earn a lot, but with the important slab of a low level of quality.

Tesla is one of those brands as hated as it is loved. The Californian firm has known conquer the demanding European customer during the past year 2021where it has really swept in terms of sales. It is almost the only brand that has not been affected by the industry shutdowns due to the semiconductor crisis because, very intelligently and in secret, while some saw the wolf’s ears approaching, the jacket was gathering microchips filling their warehouses.

Only this strategy has served to deliver nothing less than 936,000 units worldwide over the past year, achieving the best records since its founding, experts say. And it has been cable to increase sales by 87 percent compared to 2020. To date, it has already delivered more than 2,335,000 units, with more than half a million of the Model S and Model X and with more than 1,800,000 units of the Model 3 and Model Y. But the real star is the third of those mentioned, and the one that is called to be the spearhead in the Old Continent, at least, until the arrival of the long-awaited compact that will still take a couple of years.

The Tesla Model 3 will triumph in Europe until the arrival of the compact before the decade

Tesla will go all out to set another sales record in 2022

The figures speak for themselves and are not the result of chance. Elon Musk’s firm is committed to an attractive and minimalist design on the outside and inside, with the most advanced connectivity services. Arguments that are not enough to succeed, but the fact that it is one of the leaders in the research and development of advanced technologies such as propulsion batteries or autonomous driving. However, the key lies in three areas: autonomy, the cost of batteries and a fast charging infrastructure. The main concerns of customers when evaluating the change to an electric car.

A business model that Europeans share, but to which they add the main factor against Tesla: the poor quality level, as demonstrated by the recent JD Power quality survey or the thousands of user complaints that abound on the web. And it is that what for some is essential, for the American not so much. Although a real leap in this direction is expected as soon as the German factory opens, experts from the Center for Automotive Management point out that the quintessential American brand of electric cars has built a somewhat special flag, considered as «a brand with more technological value than a car manufacturer».

Tesla closes the year 2021 touching one million cars delivered Read news

The truth is that Tesla, who is in a position to achieve 4 million electricity in the near future as at the end of the recently launched year 2022, He has a challenge ahead of him that he will not give up. Between China, the United States and the German Gigafactory, the million and a half units remaining for this record it is by no means very far. The firm will not invest the level of quality to match the Europeans, it will improve but will not give up on continuing to offer advanced autonomous driving features which is one of its spearheads compared to the European Premium electrics, which it will keep very at bay.