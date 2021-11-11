Many times we get crooked horizons, or converging lines without looking for them. To correct them we can go to different tools, but I advise you to do it, whenever possible, in any version of Adobe Lightroom and in Camera RAW. If our photographs are not very crooked we will not need to go to another program.

In Adobe Photoshop we have many tools to straighten a photo. But if we can have the photography ready in this sense from the beginning, it will be much better. More than anything because we are working with the original.

We have several tools at our disposal but it stands out Upright. It is striking that in Adobe’s own manual they warn that:

The five modes of Upright correct and process distortion and perspective errors. There is no recommended or preferable setting. The optimal setting varies from photo to photo. Try all five modes before deciding which one is best for your photography.

However, strictly speaking this is not the case … Now we will see how to straighten our photos in the most efficient way possible so that nobody will notice that we did not carry the tripod with us.

Ways to straighten our photographs

Once the photograph is open we have to identify the problem it has. Basically we can reduce them to three:

Horizontal Vertical Convergent

The mistake we make many times is correcting the horizontal level with a solution that should only be applied to convergent lines. And why is it a mistake? Because many times, without realizing it, we change the proportion of the objects in the photograph in order to make all the lines parallel in the photograph.

And of course, not all photographs need to be straightened. You have to pay attention especially to the architectural ones. In landscape, with the simple tool Angle most of the problems are over. And there are times that if we straighten an image it loses all its strength.

And one thing that we should never forget. Before making any changes to this style, always go to ** Lens Corrections or Optics (depending on the program we are in) and solve all optical distortion problems.

Correct horizontally skewed photos

If the horizon is down, the solution is extremely simple. It is best to go to the tool Crop Overlay> Angle and click Automatic and ready. As long as the program detects a horizontal, the result will be valid.

If you want to do it manually, select the tool Straighten (the ruler icon) and click on one end, drag to the other end of the line and release the mouse. The result is immediate.



How to straighten a fallen horizontal

The last way to do this is to move the slider on the tool Angle until the image is straightened. You will also notice a perfect line pattern to achieve greater precision.

And let’s not forget that we will also achieve good results with Transform> Upright> Level. The result will be identical. And if we work from the mobile we will not have precision problems due to the size of the screen.

Fix vertical drops

If the vertical is down, so is the horizon. We should not distinguish one or the other. But it is true that we have photographs in which only vertical lines are seen.

For example a photograph of the skyline of your city, or where the horizon is not parallel to the plane of the sensor or the example image. We can go to the tool Crop Overlay> Angle and draw the line that we want to be vertical.



An example where vertical adjustment works

Of course we can also go to Transform> Upright> Vertical. There is no denying that it is the fastest. However, there are times that it does not work. That is why it is interesting to have other options.

Fix photos with converging lines

It is the big problem with crooked photographs. Parallel lines meet at one point because the camera is not facing the object. The reasons are various: we do not hold the machine well, we bite the camera so as not to remove tourists, etc.

The best way to identify that we need to go further in the fixes that we have explained above is that, if we fix a fallen line at one end of the photograph, those on the other side worsen.



Example of deformation with Automatic Upright

In these cases the best option is undoubtedly Automatic. We can also use With guides which causes the same effect but with a manual adjustment.

What is the problem with these solutions? That in very crooked images we can lose proportions due to the strong transformation to which we submit to photography.

For this reason, you must refer to the manual parameters of the tool Transform, specific Appearance. It allows to recover the proportion of the object before the distortion to which we have subjected the photograph.

An extreme case

Among the options Transform we find Total. This function should only be used in very specific cases. Personally, it comes in handy when we photograph book covers or paintings.

Sometimes we don’t have the means, like a polarizing filter to avoid glare. For this reason we shoot from one end so that they are not seen when photographing a painting.



An extreme case

In this case there is no choice but to go to Total. Try to make the object totally parallel to the plane of the sensor. The deformation to which we submit the digital archive is tremendous. But the result is worth it.

Of course, you always have to go to Appearance to avoid that the loss of proportion is very evident.

As we always say, this is a guide and everyone is free to follow it or not. every master has his own trick. However, if you have ever gotten lost, these tips will surely solve most of your problems in the face of these types of errors.