This Porsche 356 can change the market for electrification of classic vehicles. What are the keys that stand out from the work on this model?

In recent years, there is a technology that has gained prominence in the middle of the ecological transition. What is the point of electrifying a car classified as classic? Replacing a conventional mechanical for a completely electrical one is not, of course, a simple task. Even more so considering that in the traditional industry things were done in a very different way than it is right now. Also, there is a big difference between electric and internal combustion solutions.

If we take into account all these antecedents, it seems obvious to think that we are facing proposals of great depth at the price level. How much can a renovation of these characteristics cost? Everything will depend on the degree of complexity. What seems clear is that this type of modification is not accepted by all the public equally. Two options should be highlighted in terms of thought. On the one hand, there are those who believe that this practice is a complete sacrilege.

Outside of culture petrolheadCan it be interesting replace a conventional mechanical with a purely electrical one? Part of the motoring society thinks so due, above all, to the restrictions that are getting worse as the years go by. Being able to continue enjoying automotive relics can be a good reason to legitimize this type of work. Be that as it may, how difficult can it be and incorporate this type of technology?

In the particular case that we want to show you today, it can be seen to what extent some of the customs of a car can be maintained. The Porsche 356 is a classic by all means, of that there is no doubt. What would you think if I told you that a company is responsible for replacing its internal combustion engines for all electrical equipment? This is done by Electrogenic for a price of between £ 30,000 and £ 35,000.

Let’s see, therefore, what is the work that this company does, why this particular project can be differential with regard to innovation in the sector and, of course, to what extent we are faced with a solution that stands out, above all, for its success at the level of modification. The loss of sensations will not be the hallmark of the proposal.

An electrical finish that maintains part of the essence of the original model

If you also think that this type of work can serve to increase the possibilities of using this technology, see the extent to which additional performance can be achieved as regards electrical mechanics. The addition of a type of 4-speed manual transmission makes it possible to understand how much innovation has been achieved. Here are the keys to this curious project.

As can be seen in the previous images, corresponding to the project carried out for weeks, this unit of the 356 will be able to continue enjoying the circulation without restrictions thanks to the inclusion of a complete equipment in terms of electrical technology. In addition, as a particular feature of this variant, it has been possible to save the provision of a completely manual gearbox from burning, an exception that is hardly seen in the segment.

It should be remembered that all current projects under the umbrella of the electric car have automatic transmissions or, where appropriate, without the presence of a manual gearbox. To see something similar, we could turn to the Porsche Taycan, which offers 2 types of speeds in all its versions. This detail can be essential when it comes to convincing some purists. The arrangement of this ancient technology it would allow to continue maintaining part of its original essence.

Other types of solutions so as not to detract from the main objective of the vehicle

Electrogenic technology, in its objective of maintaining other key solutions that characterize the original Porsche model, has focused on maintaining other qualities that have always characterized the 356. Among them, it is worth highlighting the presence of an electric motor and battery pack located at the rear to continue to have the powertrain in the same place. In this way, the balance of weights has hardly been altered.

Something similar has happened with power aggregation. Electrical technology makes it much easier to incorporate mechanics that offer power levels higher than those offered by conventional motors. On the Porsche 356 it has been decided to include an option that offers the set a total of 120 hp of force. In this way, it continues to maintain the same spirit that the original variant had. Even so, Electrogenic offers the option of incorporating more interesting proposals.

Without a doubt, the maintenance of the 4 speed transmission system It can make many more owners of this type of vehicle dare to replace conventional mechanical ones with fully electric ones. After all, one of the hallmarks of this type of vehicle is the driving style to which they are subjected. We will have to wait, therefore, what other companies in the sector choose to incorporate this type of options.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe