When you sit down to watch a disastrous movie or series, the kind that are so stomach-churning that you get in a bad mood as the scenes go by, you are always tempted to use a harsh tone in your analysis texts; even malicious. But indulging in such understandable human urges is not worthy of a professional film journalist. Because the elaboration of a work like Don’t look up (Adam McKay, 2021), very decent anyway, or any other more brainless has a lot of work behind it; and deserves respect.

This basically educated perspective, by which one exposes the defects of the audiovisual proposal in question without saying a word thicker than another but also not leaving anything regrettable in the inkwell, is strengthened when details of interest about its realization are known, which also it involves a lot of people if we talk about big productions. For example, we have learned that there was a very specific scene from the astronomer Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) which was rewritten more than a dozen times.

A fundamental ‘Don’t look up’ speech

In an interview by Adam McKay (The big bet) with Joe Hagan for Vanity Fair magazine, the American director has said that he sent him the script of Don’t look up to the actor of Titanic (James Cameron, 1997), very committed to the fight against climate change and who was looking for a new project “with environmental nuances”. Before the artist signed to star in the Netflix film, he asked him if i could include a forceful speech by the mouth of its scientist, similar to the most remembered of Network, an unforgiving world (Sidney Lumet, 1976).

This marvelous film, impossible to forget, the filmmaker had mentioned to him during their first meeting to make him understand the tone he wanted to give to his satire; apart from The great carnival (Billy Wilder, 1951) and Red phone? We fly to Moscow (Stanley Kubrick, 1964). And Adam McKay told him that “speeches are misleading,” worried it sounded like sermonizing verbiage. “They are like drum solos. They were incredible in the 70s, but … ”. So Leonardo DiCaprio replied that they could undermine it for a laugh.

After having written fifteen different versions, they considered that it was ready, and it was a triumph. “I think it caused one of the biggest laughs in the movie when we did the first test screening,” recalled the director. But Leonardo DiCaprio and him they had the help of Amy Mainzer, professor at the University of Arizona listed in the final credits as “Technological advisor in astronomy”. But, to be fair, your contributions to the creative team at Don’t look up they went further.

Advice from a scientist who went beyond expectations

“I worked on all aspects of the film, especially the dialogue. Me and leo we spoke in dozens of calls about his keynote speech alone”, has referred him the American astronomer to her friend Mark Boslough for the magazine Skeptical Inquirer. “For two years, I had many, many discussions with Adam, Leo, and the rest of the cast about the motivations of scientists; the tension between them on how to handle the situation and the importance of the scientific peer review process to solve global challenges ”.

“Of course, we had many discussions about asteroid mining and the often toxic role of billionaires who feel they know better than everyone else,” continues Amy Mainzer. “The fundamental tension between whether it is better to protest against the systems of the powerful or to try to influence from within is a big part of the story. My point for Adam and Leo was that, as scientists, we often don’t have the power to make the changes we know need to be made from a technical point of view to fix a situation ”.

And the scientist raises one of the most relevant questions of Don’t look up for his professional collective for the enormous challenges that, without fail, we human beings must face on this wounded planet: “Is it better for us to protest or to try to be the adult in the room with a group of people with whom we can be deeply in disagreement? The worst thing we can do is give up. The future depends on us. That is the best thing about science fiction: it can allow us to see a possible future and choose a different path ”.