Brian and Mark Gunn have been signed by Sony Pictures and Escape Artists for the big screen adaptation of the comic book series by James Patrick and artist Rem Broo, The Kaiju Score

The comic series, The Kaiju Score follows four characters who attempt a dangerous heist during the attack of a giant monster (kaiju).

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists are producing, along with Tony Shaw, who initially brought the property to Sony. AfterShock Media’s Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer will also produce.

As reported Deadline, Sony acquired the film rights to The Kaiju Score in a competitive situation from AfterShock and writer James Patrick in August 2020.

Cousins ​​Brian and Mark Gunn recently wrote and produced Brightburn (in Spain The Son) 2019, film directed by David Yarovesky (Guardians’ Inferno) starring Elizabeth Banks and produced by James Gunn.

After starting in television, Brian and Mark Gunn made their film writing debuts with Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island New Line starring Dwayne Johnson and Michael Caine, which grossed $ 335.3 million worldwide. The Gunns currently have projects in development at New Line, Universal, and Amazon.

About the original comic series

“The Kaiju Score is a Quentin Tarantino movie that takes place somewhere in a Godzilla movie”said writer James Patrick in a statement about the title in April of last year. “You have this giant canvas of a kaiju attack going on, and it just so happens that a more personal story is happening. And after that setup, explore how these four characters, who are in the worst situation of their lives, believe that the only way out is to do this impossible thing. This crazy crime. It’s about that desperation. “

Beyond the obvious inspiration from the old kaiju movies, the roots of this book lie in an unexpected source.

“It started with Donald Westlake books like the Parker series. I wanted to do something contemporary like that. “Patrick explained. “But when Rem [Broo, co-creador y artista] He got on board, I knew it was feeling more Oceans 11 and I adjusted. And the stories of Elmore Leonard when it comes to the characters, and Tarantino when it comes to the dialogue. I didn’t say ‘I’m going to write this dialogue like Tarantino and imitate him’, I just want to say that in a more organic sense [de] I love all those people and their work, and my own work probably echoes them. “

Visually, the series is also based on crime fiction and some of Broo’s earlier work.

“James told me from the beginning that what got him into consideration as an artist for this project was a specific home page for an old comic of mine, Terminal Protocol.”said the artist. “The image was of a character with a cool attitude drawn with extreme perspective angles. By connecting that image to the heist theme, he knew exactly which direction the art style should go. But I wanted to highlight the theme of the heist in the story, so I decided to go with a clean and limited color palette, and a vintage illustrated poster style for the retrospective or descriptive pages of the comic, a style that can be seen on the cover as well. ”.