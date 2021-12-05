

After a convulsive start to the sporting and extra-sporting season, Juventus wants, once and for all, to establish itself in European places to gain momentum and start looking at the ‘Champions zone’, bearing in mind that the championship is practically a utopia.

And against Genoa, the team that occupies the relegation zone, there is a golden opportunity to recover sensations and redeem themselves from the last setback at home, starring Atalanta, who stormed the Juve fiefdom with a single goal.

For the visit of the team led by the legendary Andriy Shevchenko, Allegri can count on McKennie and De Sciglio, recovered from their injuries. Chiesa, Ramsey and Danilo are low.

Probable lineups

Juventus: Szczesny; Square, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; McKennie, Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Kulusevski; Morata.

Genoa: Sirigu; Bani, Vasquez, Vanheusden; Ghiglione, Sturaro, Rovella, Badelj, Cambiaso; Ekuban, Bianchi.