With three electric models in the Porsche range, the German manufacturer is already working on three more that will arrive until 2025. The new generations of the Macan and Panamera, together with the future Landjet, are the following, three models that will have a new generation of batteries with a capacity of 100 kWh, the figure that the brand considers essential.

The current generation of batteries for electric cars do not quite meet the requirements of the brands. Despite the fact that suppliers work to adapt to the conditions of manufacturers, their wishes go far beyond the qualities that they currently offer. The key requirements are three: one higher energy density, net capacities above 100 kWh and, most important of all, lower weight.

Three factors that are not easy to combine, but that will be worked on for the next decade. Porsche is one of the brands that works to achieve this goal and make it a reality in 2030, when it will stop selling combustion cars and its entire range will be electric. The sports brand has explained how it achieves that its electric models are capable of offering an almost perfect balance between sportiness, autonomy and performance, adding the important plus that they are all suitable for everyday driving. And it is that, even though the maximum possible autonomy with a charge is the key question of all manufacturers, for Porsche it is not so important.

Analysis of the batteries, performance and times of the Porsche Taycan at the Nürburgring

For Porsche, 100 kWh batteries are ideal

It is true that a model of this brand must offer a very high figure, but it is not the main issue either, as it is the recharge in the shortest possible time. Hence, the brand offers an 800V charging system capable of charging power for 100 kilometers in five minutes. Porsche has analyzed the daily distances of its customers through an internal survey, concluding that the vast majority of customers travel less than 80 kilometers a day, traveling about 450 kilometers per week.

Moved to the Nürburgring circuit where its models are tested, the simulation of lap times of a model like the Taycan Turbo Sweighing 2,419 kilograms on the scale with an 85.1 kWh battery, the sports saloon can cover a maximum of one lap in 7:39.5 minutes. The same version but with a 70 kWh battery and a slightly lower weight of 2,310 kilograms, It is not faster, but the opposite adding seven tenths more to the time per lap. Values ​​showing that weight savings do not compensate for reduced battery performance.

With the 100 kWh battery, even though the extra weight increases with 107 kilograms, the time per lap is minimally higher with 7: 42.4 minutes, requiring 9.71 seconds to reach 200 km / h. Porsche tests go a step further with a 130 kWh battery which is not available in the saloon range, but which does serve to show the significant differences with the increased weight to 2,743 kilograms. In this case, the Taycan would complete a lap of the north track in 7:48.2 minutes, needing 3.28 seconds to reach 100 km / h and 10.48 seconds to reach 200 km / h.