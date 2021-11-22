Nov 22, 2021 at 09:03 CET

EP

The judge of the National Court Ismael Moreno will begin a new round of statements citing several defendants in the Operation Titella, among which the nephew of the television producer José Luis Moreno and the alleged notary of the organization stand out.

In a ruling, to which Europa Press has had access, the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 2 has agreed take a statement from Raúl Fernández Rodríguez, whom the investigators place as the person in charge of preparing false invoices between his uncle’s companies to defraud the Treasury, avoiding the payment of invoiced VAT.

The agents, who they point to Moreno’s nephew as the manager of Dreamlight International Productions, They also indicate that he had participated “directly” in the alleged fraud of the ventriloquist’s partner, Alejandro Roemmers, as well as in the misappropriation of the money contributed by him to finance the series on San Francisco de Asís.

That statement, which will take place on Tuesday at 08:45, will also be joined by Enrique Beltrán, the alleged notary of the organization and collaborator of Moreno’s ‘number two’, Antonio Aguilera, in the alleged fraud plot.

His work would consist, according to a police official, in carry out the notarial procedures necessary for the incorporation and acquisition of mercantile companies and appointment and removal of administrators. In addition, Beltrán has been actively involved in proposing new ways to launder the large amount of cash “of unknown and presumably illicit origin” from the organization.

Advise and protocolize operations

The researchers point out that, to give an appearance of legality, The plot hired Beltrán, whom they had on the payroll, charging 10,000 euros per month and for whom they put an office. From there, he would have been in charge of advising and formalizing the operations, eventually acquiring a percentage of the Aguilera companies.

Also this Tuesday the magistrate will listen to Carla López Téllez, alleged figurehead of the organization and who appears as administrator of Licorería Margallo and Restauración Fina Madrid, investigated for fraudulent operations and controlled by Aguilera and another defendant, Antonio Salazar.

The judge will also take a statement from María Rosa Velez, who would have collected a total of 57 cash promissory notes for a total amount of 124,000 euros with her son, the also investigated Joaquín Dillet. In addition, both would appear as administrators of several companies linked in the plot through which a large amount of money would have been moved for the benefit of the criminal organization.

This new round also includes four declarations this Monday, which will start at 10:00 am. The judge will listen to Sandra María Villegas, the alleged person of confidence of Carlos Brambilla, the alleged leader of the ‘Titella’ drug trafficking network.

Statement of alleged front men

Thus, the researchers point to Villegas as the person in charge of the secretarial and management tasks of the mercantile companies, sometimes appearing as the administrator of several of the same affiliates and coming to appear as co-owner of some real estate that Brambilla himself owns in Spain.

Emily Naily Reyes Gómez, the sentimental partner of Antonio Aguilera and the alleged administrator of several companies that would be managed by him, will also go before the judge. The magistrate will also listen to Adriana Ruiz Hortelano, one of Aguilera’s own trusted persons.

Ruiz Hortelano, according to the aforementioned office, was listed as administrator of companies that are part of the business network used by the organization to obtain and launder money fraudulently,

Furthermore, it would have benefited from this laundering by owning and using high-end vehicles acquired by the organization. “Finally, it participates directly in the transport of cash and is in charge of ‘banking’ this money, justified with invoices issued by Aguilera, as extracted from telephone conversations between the two,” the investigators point out.

Finally, the magistrate of the National Court will question the Madrid businessman José Luis Garrido Pariente, who would have been in charge of the search and management of the companies that Brambilla used to carry out money laundering from its activity.

The agents explain that Garrido would even have his own management and advisory company and that he would be dedicated to “banking” the money resulting from the criminal activity of those investigated.

The origin of Titella

Moreno is one of the main defendants in Operation Titella, whose investigation began in 2018 and hatched last June with his arrest and that of dozens of people in different cities for an alleged fraud perpetrated through a corporate network.

Accused of fraud, money laundering, illicit association, falsification of documents, punishable insolvency and crimes against the Public Treasury, he is on probation, with the obligation to appear weekly in a court, withdrawal of passport and prohibition to leave the country.

The magistrate imposed a bail of three million euros that the ventriloquist presented ‘in extremis’ in the form of a mortgage guarantee, which forces him to cover double the required amount, that is, six instead of three million.

According to the summary of the case, to which Europa Press had access, The National Police suspect that Moreno would keep between 400 and 900 million euros hidden abroad.

Moreno, “the visiting card”

Investigators divide the alleged plot into two organizations: one led by Moreno, Antonio Aguilera and Antonio Salazar, dedicated since 2017 to “fraud and fraud against banks and private investors”, “to the counterfeiting of bank items such as checks and promissory notes” and to “money laundering”; and another, headed by Carlos Brambilla, an alleged drug trafficker who would have used said structure to launder money.

According to the judicial account, Moreno and Aguilera would be the “most responsible” and Salazar, the third in action. Each would have a function. The producer, “as a well-known public person, would lend his name as a calling card” in order to easily obtain the financing that they would pretend to need to start a film project. Therefore, “it was the main recipient of the funds obtained.”

That money would then go to Aguilera and Salazar. The two would have “extensive knowledge in banking and commercial operations”, so they would be in charge of creating the companies, “putting on makeup”, putting administrators and presenting them to the banking entities as the recipients of the necessary financing for said projects. In reality, they would be devoid of any activity.

Through this network of “shell companies” managed by alleged front men, both organizations would move “large amounts of cash” to those they tried to give out with income that passed off as profits from their commercial work or with cash injections for which they would have the complicity of bank employees who would take their commission in exchange for introducing this money into the legal circuit.