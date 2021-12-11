The Reforma Theater “Juan Moisés Calleja” of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) once again opened its doors to the public to enjoy the play Testosterone, by the Mexican playwright Sabina berman, which has been staged in a dozen Ibero-American countries with excellent performances by Gabriela de la Garza Y Alvaro Guerrero.

The plot takes place in the office of the management of a newspaper of great influence, the director must decide who will be his successor. Alex, his former student, his former assistant, the now deputy editor of the digital version of the newspaper; o Beteta, the deputy director of the paper broadcast.

Testosterone is a work directed by Ana Francis Mor, Mexican actress, writer and theater director, set design and lighting are in charge of Philippe Amand, who studied at the Nucleo de Estudios Teatrales the career of scenography and lighting with Alejandro Luna, and stage direction with Ludwik margules Y Julio Castillo.

The wardrobe is design by Rachel Orozco, prestigious Mexican designer creator of her own eponymous brand, one of the most exclusive in Latin America.

The duration of the staging is 1 hour 50 minutes, with an intermission of 10 minutes. This work is for teens and adults.

Tickets are on sale at the Ticket Box at a cost of $ 160.00 (One hundred and sixty pesos 00/100 MN) with the discounts established by law: INAPAM, students, teachers, beneficiaries and IMSS staff.

The function hours are:

Friday 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sundays 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Monday 7:00 p.m.

Reforma Theater “Juan Moisés Calleja”, Burdeos 22, Colonia Juárez, Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, 06600 Mexico City.

DZ