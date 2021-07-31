If you missed a crossover in the Arrowverse series, we have very good news for you, as Jay Garrick will arrive in the ninth episode of the second season.

Crosssovers are back in the Arrowverse! The ninth episode of the second season of Stargirl will feature a special performance by John Wesley Shipp, who in the Arrowverse series has played Jay Garrick (Classic Flash) and Barry Allen from Earth 90, in the first Stargirl crossover.

Comicbook reported that John Wesley Shipp has recorded his interventions in Stargirl, where his role as Jay Garrick will be part of the original Justice Society of America, which will be his connection with the other Arrowverse series, in a new crossover.

“I had the best time in Atlanta filming with that cast… This show has so much energy, depth, warmth and excitement around it right now.Wesley Shipp commented.

“Everyone is 100 percent involved. Geoff Johns was on set the entire time I was there. I had the opportunity to work with Luke Wilson, with Lou Ferrigno Jr., to create the JSA, I found myself in my own story“.

The excitement for the return of the classic Flash

Geoff Johns, creator of Stargirl and showrunner of the series, did not hide his excitement to have John Wesley Shipp in the crossover of the second season of Stargirl.

“I was a kid and John Wesley Shipp impressed me when he played The Flash and then I was lucky enough to work with him on The Flash… When he started playing Jay Garrick and we introduced our version of the Justice Society… So John play Jay Garrick The Flash on Stargirl, connect our universe directly with the other shows and also show that we are part of a greater universe“.

The cast of Stargirl features Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore (Stargirl), Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton (Starman), Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez (Wildcat), Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel (Dr. Mid-Nite). ), Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler (Hourman), Joy Osmanski as Ms. Brooks (Tigress), Christopher James Baker as Dr. Henry King (Brainwave), Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent (Icicle), Nelson Lee as Dr. Ito (Dragon King) and Neil Hopkins as Crock (Sportsmaster)

The second season of Stargirl will premiere on the CW network on August 10 in the United States, while in Latin America the first season is already available through the digital platform HBO Max.

Source: Comicbook

