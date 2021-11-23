The viruses in the Android ecosystem They go seasonally: every so often there is a crisis because a certain virus has crept into several popular applications on Google Play. The crisis really comes because it is discovered that the virus is in the apps, because it can go months without being detected. A member of Kaspersky has revealed on Twitter 14 infected apps for him joker virus, one of the most dangerous and ancient Android virus. This malware can infect your smartphone for steal your data and use them for purposes you don’t want to check.

Delete these 14 applications infected by the Joker virus

Recently a new wave of popular applications infected by this dangerous virus has been discovered. Joker works only on Android mobiles and it is capable of collecting all kinds of data, controlling devices and performing actions such as bank transfers or payments on the Internet. All this without the user knowing what is happening.

Currently the virus has been discovered hidden in 14 Google Play applications that have been available for download by any user. If you have ever downloaded one of these apps or still have it, our recommendation is that you delete it immediately.

Smart TV remote control

Easy PDF Scanner application

Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer

Flashlight flash alert on call

Volume Booster Hearing Aid

Battery charge animation bubble effects

Now QRCode scan

Super-click VPN

Battery charging animation wallpaper

Classic Emoji Keyboard

Dazzling keyboard

EmojiOne keyboard

Halloween Coloring Pages

Superhero effect

They are applications that have accumulated thousands of downloads since they are available. They do their job correctly and, in a transparent way for the user, infect the device to steal your data or use certain functions.

It’s about a quite dangerous virus that can make payments on the Internet without your consent, so you should not ignore the fact that you have any of these infected applications on your mobile.

Via