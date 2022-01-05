The space telescope James webb He continues step by step getting ready to reach his destination ready to start work. If a few days ago we were talking about the deployment of its transmission antenna, now it has been the turn of the parasol.

When it reaches its destination, it will be the largest space telescope ever created. The great Hubble’s successor. The responsibility is enormous and that is why everything had to be prepared thoroughly. It is not easy to fit such a large device into a rocket like the Ariane 5 which was used to propel it into space. In fact, it would be practically impossible were it not for the engineers in charge of its development they folded most of their pieces, as if it were an origami figurine. Thus, already on their way, they can gradually unfold each of their pieces, like a flower that opens in spring.

The deployment of the parasol has been especially decisive. Not only because of the importance it will have for the proper functioning of the James Webb. Also because it has a large size and a complex structure, both for its folding and for subsequent deployment. That is why NASA has taken the time to open it. The process started December the 28th and it ended yesterday, January 4th, as explained by the space agency in a release. But luckily everything went well.

James Webb gets ready by the way

The James Webb Space Telescope left French Guiana for its destination in the past December 25th.

The launch was a success, but we still couldn’t claim victory. Ahead they had 29 days of travel, of which it has already exceeded slightly less than half. Once you reach your destination, you will still have to almost 6 months of instrument setup so you can work at full capacity.

Even when you arrive at your destination, you will spend almost 6 months setting up your instruments.

But let’s go step by step. Because, before all that, the first thing is to unfold all those parts that were inserted folded to facilitate its launch. Right now the Space Telescope is like that person who is late for work and takes advantage of the train ride to do his hair, put on makeup or even finish breakfast.

The parasol was a critical step, which has successfully joined each of the successful deployments. But why is this James Webb piece so important?

This is the parasol of the space telescope

The sunshade is made up of a total of five layers, which were deployed one by one for several days. They are made from kapton blades, almost as fine as a human hair, covered with reflective material. Kapton is a material developed in the 60s, which remains stable in a very wide temperature range. Thus, adding the effect of each of the layers, a sun protection factor of about a million. In addition, the energy coming from the star king will be reduced from about 200 kilowatts to about a fraction of a watt.

As for its size, it measures about 21 meters, a little less than the length of a tennis court. It will always be open and placed between the James Webb and the Earth, the Moon and the Sun. Above all, the objective is to protect it from the radiation of the latter, since some of the most sensitive instruments of the Space Telescope need to be found. below -380 degrees Fahrenheit (about -229ºC) for its correct operation.

Some of the instruments require very low temperatures to function

But the sunshade will not only stick to the functions that its name implies. You can also minimize damage caused by possible meteoroid impact, thanks to the use of special seams to join its layers and the silicone coating of the kapton sheets.

Without a doubt, it is a key piece for the operation of James Webb, hence its correct deployment has been celebrated with enthusiasm. A display in which they have been used 139 of 178 release mechanisms with which the space telescope has, as well as 70 sets of hinges, 8 deployment motors, about 400 pulleys and 90 individual cables that total approximately 400 meters in length.

Thus, the James Webb Space Telescope has taken another step, which will be joined in the coming days by others such as the deployment of its secondary and primary mirror wings, the alignment of the telescope’s optics and, of course, the calibration of its Scientific instruments. There is still a lot of work to do.