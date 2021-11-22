The Jaguar XJ-C is one of the most sporty and elegant coupes in the history of the British brand. A luxury model that comes to life 43 years after its production cessation. This time, as a very special restoration from Carlex Design.

Manufactured between 1975 and 1978, the Jaguar XJ-C It was one of the most sporty and elegant models of the British feline brand. In three years, almost 10,500 units left the old Coventry facility, today considered a real gem. The Poles of Carlex Design They know it and have decided to face a major project with this model as the protagonist.

Defined as a “world-class project”, the firm has advanced some images of the restomod. The essence of the Jaguar model remains original, but has won extra aggressiveness on the outside with new fins that significantly increase the width dimension, in line with new front and rear bumpers that are also widened. Just enough to fit larger alloy wheels and tires with a particularly striking tread section.

A plus of character that is also reinforced with different chrome elements on the grille, the wheels, the rear-view mirrors and the headlights, which add to the latest LED lighting technology. Butts have darkened, and the bodywork has been dressed in a special shade of green reminiscent of this typically English color.

But the strength of Carlex Design is always the interiors, where all its experience dumps and always looking for an overwhelming elegance. And, in this Jaguar XJ-C it has not been less because the preparer has lined the entire cabin with cognac-colored leather. From the front seats – the rear ones have been eliminated and replaced by anti-roll bars – to the transmission tunnel, dashboard and door panels, combined with an original steering wheel with satin chrome inserts. The same finish as for the ventilation nozzles with some aeronautical inspiration.

The instrument cluster, like the exterior lighting, has also been adapted to modern times with a digital display. Carlex Design has been very discreet about what it hides under the hood, but a 5.3-liter V12 engine is not found in vain as in the original model. The Poles have chosen a V8 of which it is only known that its maximum power yields «almost» 400 hp. Now, it remains to be seen if it will be a new limited edition or is it a special customer order.