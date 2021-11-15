Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous territory in the United Republic of Tanzania, is exploring ways to regulate and adopt cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC).

The Zanzibar government plans to hold meetings with stakeholders such as banks and ministries to discuss policies related to the cryptocurrency industry. Zanzibar’s Minister of State Mudrick Soraga announced the plans to the Tanzanian news agency The Citizen on November 10.

The move is part of a potential plan to adopt cryptocurrencies, as Soraga previously met with local crypto enthusiasts who assured him that Zanzibar should recognize and embrace cryptocurrency as an official transaction method amid a total cryptocurrency market exceeding $ 3 trillion. “We are seeking opinions on the matter before deciding whether or not it is viable,” the official would have said.

According to The Citizen, there is a lot of work to be done for Zanzibar before the jurisdiction can adopt the cryptocurrency. As such, the local government will have to come up with policies that explain the goals and benefits of digital currency through the Bank of Tanzania, according to Professor Haji Semboja from Zanzibar State University.

The president of the Tanzania Bankers Association, Abdulmajid Nsekela, noted that Zanzibar has a lot to learn about growing technology. “We need to start drawing lessons from other countries on how this technology works. For cryptocurrencies to be effective, we will need policies for their use ”, said.

The latest news from Zanzibar comes months after Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan will urge the country’s central bank to start exploring cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in June. The move came shortly after El Salvador passed its Bitcoin law in early June., which finally made the country the first to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in September 2021.

According to some industry figures like Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, many more countries will eventually follow in El Salvador’s footsteps by converting it into the national currency or adopting cryptocurrencies for transactions such as central bank settlements.l. Although Hoskinson did not elaborate on which countries will likely be the first to follow El Salvador, African countries could apparently make a case, as the African cryptocurrency market surged more than 1,200% in one year.

At the beginning of November, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) from Hoskinson, the research and development arm behind Cardano (ADA), allegedly kept up secret meetings with some officials in Zanzibar. As previously reported, Africa has been one of IOHK’s key strategic plans over the years, with the organization launching a number of initiatives in multiple African jurisdictions.

Keep reading: