What conditions should you know before anything else?

The offers that we are going to discuss are available on Amazon, since in the Apple Store the prices of the iPhone remain unchanged until the launch of the next ones. However, it is the company itself that sells them through Amazon, so they will be completely new and original. You can return them in at least 30 days for a full refund, but if you keep it you will have 2 years warranty with coverage from Apple during the first one and Amazon during the second.

These are the iPhone on sale now

Here we tell you what are the most outstanding sales that you can now find on Apple phones on Amazon. All of them with the conditions mentioned above, although we do not guarantee that the sales will remain the same after a few hours, so if you are interested in any of them it is advisable that you hurry to buy them before the stock runs out or they return. to go up in price.

iPhone XR 64GB: Blue, white or black color: 18 euros discount

128GB iPhone XR: Blue, white, black or red color: 20 euros discount



iPhone 11 64GB: Yellow color: 90 euros discount White, purple, black, red or green color: 60 euros discount

iPhone 11 128GB: Red color: 76 euros discount Green color: 70 euros discount Yellow, white, purple or black color: 60 euros discount

256GB iPhone 11: Yellow color: 100 euros discount Black, red or green color: 70 euros discount White or purple color: 60 euros discount



iPhone 12 mini 64GB: Black or red color: 110 euros discount White color: 106 euros discount Blue, purple or green color: 90 euros discount

iPhone 12 mini 128GB: Blue, purple or black color: 116 euros discount White, red or green color: 90 euros discount

256GB iPhone 12 mini: White, purple, black, red or green color: 90 euros discount Color blue: 37 euros discount



iPhone 12 64GB: Black color: 165 euros discount White color: 106 euros discount Blue, purple, red or green color: 100 euros discount

128GB iPhone 12: Blue or purple color: 160 euros discount White, black, red or green color: 100 euros discount

256GB iPhone 12: Any color (blue, white, purple, black, red, or green): 100 euros discount



iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: Graphite color: 150 euros discount Color blue: 33 euros discount Silver color: 20 euros discount

256GB iPhone 12 Pro: Graphite color: 78 euros discount Blue or gold color: 63 euros discount Silver color: 42 euros discount

512GB iPhone 12 Pro: Golden colour: 70 euros discount Graphite color: 50 euros discount Color blue: 40 euros discount

