Can you imagine an iPhone with USB-C? It could be a reality soon, as long as the proposal recently announced by the European Union comes to fruition. Meanwhile, Apple refuses to include the aforementioned universal reversible connector in its smartphones, but Ken Pillonel, a robotics student, succeeded in replacing the Lightning port of your iPhone X, for one USB-C. Now, what is considered the first iPhone with USB-C can be purchased for a figure similar to that of 85 iPhone 13.

Pillonel, in fact, recently shared a video on how to replace the Lightning port on an iPhone X with a USB-C connector. The steps, however, are quite complex and require some experience, so it is not something that any user with a smartphone can do at home. Therefore, and for those who are wishing to have an iPhone with this reversible port, the student is offering his via eBay. The bid, yes, already goes for 86,000 dollars at the time of publication of this article.

The robotics student highlights that the iPhone with USB-C allows normal loading and even file transfer. Alert, yes, that the iPhone cannot be restored, nor can it be used as the main device, much less can it be opened. Probably because it will stop working. Pillonel also offers a 30-minute call to the buyer to explain the use of this device and answer questions.

The iPhone X with USB-C costs 85,600 euros more than an iPhone X

Is it worth a 64GB iPhone X for $ 85,000? Absolutely not. In fact, today you can buy an iPhone X of the same capacity, but with a Lightning port, for about 400 euros. This is 85,600 euros less compared to the price of the model with USB-C. However, it is curious to see that there are buyers interested in this exclusive unit.

Apple, at the moment, has not implanted the USB-C connector in any of its iPhone models, and it seems that it does not plan to do so either. Recently, the European Union highlighted a series of measures that will force manufacturers to include this port in their equipment. Those in Cupertino, however, took a position against it, claiming that the inclusion of a single port “stifles innovation instead of encouraging it.”