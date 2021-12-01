A new rumor claims that Apple will launch the third generation iPhone SE in March 2022.

Rumors about a third generation iPhone SE are back. Everything seems to indicate that Apple intends to launch iPhone SE 3 in early 2022, a date that on the other hand seems logical, the first and second generation of this model arrived in the month of March. The new report comes from TrendForce, a Taiwanese research firm.

As previously speculated, TrendForce reports that the new iPhone SE will remain a mid-range smartphone and that the main improvement will be support for the 5G technology.

In terms of product development, Apple is sticking with the plan to launch its third-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22 and four models under a new series in 2H22. The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be an important instrument in helping Apple establish a market segment presence for mid-range 5G smartphones. Its production volume by 2022 is expected to reach 25-30 million units.

An iPhone SE almost identical to the current one

Many of us expect a redesign of the iPhone SE, something like an iPhone XR but with the A15 Bionic chip from the last iPhone 13. However, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone SE 3 will have a design similar to the current model, which in turn is based on the iPhone 8. That is, we will keep a 4.7-inch screen, the Touch ID home button and large frames.

This iPhone SE 3 concept is simply spectacular

More than an iPhone SE 3, it looks like a update of the current model. The original iPhone SE was released in March 2016 and discontinued in September 2018. The second-generation iPhone SE was released in April 2020 and continues to sell at the same price. It is perhaps too early to see an update, the big change is rumored to come in 2024, and perhaps that is why Apple is simply introducing a better processor and 5G.

