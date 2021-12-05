its design Except for surprise, it will be identical to the model launched almost two years ago. That is, the same chassis that already had the iPhone 8 in its day, incorporating a 4.7 inch IPS panel . It is not ruled out that new colors can be added and even some differential element with its predecessor, but in no case would it be something that breaks with the already marked aesthetics.

Once the 2016 and 2020 versions are known, it is clear that the ‘SE’ range is not the most cutting-edge of Apple’s iPhones. Also understanding that it is not aimed at the most demanding public, it was at least expected that the third generation was not going to be disruptive. However, what is known about this device is disappointing even in these settings, since there will be very little changes that it introduces.

Inside it would house a A15 Bionic chip, the most powerful Apple to date in the field of smartphones, being the same as the iPhone 13. This would allow the device to move much more fluidly, guarantee more years of updates and, probably, extend its autonomy.

This last point is precisely the trickiest. The battery problems of the iPhone SE 2020 are very common and even making very moderate use of it. Taking into account that the new one would also have 5G connectivity, the A15 Bionic may not be able to handle it. This is where a possible increase in battery capacity comes in, although not much can be expected considering the small size that this device would have.

What will Apple look for with this device?

The first and most obvious thing is to make all your iPhone range, except for the ’11’, already have 5G connectivity. In fact, the company may resort to sales messages such as that it will be the cheapest high-end phone with 5G on the market. And it is that, although its characteristics are not the most cutting-edge, it will continue to be a high-end. And if we take into account that I would keep the price of the current one, it would be more than likely that Apple sees this team like that. We recall that currently part of the 489 euros in its 64 GB version, it remains to be seen if they finally decide to increase this base to 128 GB.

We insist that Apple has not confirmed any of this, and it is that they never do it until the presentation itself. However, all sources close to Apple agree on these specifications, so we give high credibility to the information. It will be necessary to see if some unexpected surprise finally awaits, but just in case, it will be necessary to contain the emotion so as not to be disappointed.