LG and BOE dispute the panels of the iPhone 15

The iPhone 15, if the devices of 2023 are finally called that way, will all mount a OLED panel as has been customary since 2017 with the iPhone X and since 2020 integrating this technology in all models, leaving behind the LCD. And who supplies these panels? Well, in recent years, BOE, LG Display and Samsung Display are the main providers.

However, by 2023 a conflict between LG and BOE. And it is that, according to reports close to the manufacturers, from BOE they are reconditioning up to three factories to train them in the manufacture of panels of this type, something that in case of arriving on time would leave LG in the background. We recall that so far these only manufacture 10% of the screens which, in this case, correspond to the iPhone 12 and 13.

If they finally manage to successfully restructure their factories on time, they could end up taking a larger percentage of manufacturing, thereby increasing profits and thus eclipsing an LG that, precisely in order to stop manufacturing mobile phones, has decided to focus especially on its display section in order to supply a large part of the brands.