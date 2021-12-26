Apple would reach a new milestone with the launch of the iPhone 14 next September, especially with regard to the pro versions.

One of the gifts that are being made the most this Christmas is the new iPhone 13, and since it is sold out, many are choosing to acquire the iPhone 12, be that as it may, Apple is already preparing the landing of its new line of iPhone 14 devices that will be available from September, and there will be many changes, especially related to RAM.

And it seems that Apple seems willing to hit the table with regard to the RAM that may end up offering the pro models of the iPhone 14 and the latest information seems to predict that at least the pro versions of the new device could offer about 8GB of RAM, compared to the 6GB of RAM of the pro models of the iPhone 13 that we have now on the market.

On an analyst note Jeff pu from Haitong International Securities, obtained by macrumors, says that the pro models will be equipped with 8GB of RAM. While not confirmed, it appears that the base models of the iPhone 14 will feature slightly less RAM.

On the other hand, another of the changes that are expected is that the standard models of the iPhone 14 will start their offerings with 64 GB of storage unlike the iPhone 13 that start with 128GB of storage. It is speculated that this could mean that Apple can play a little more with the prices of the new devices.

Also in the note they point out that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a triple sensor rear camera system. It would have a 48 Mpx main sensor, a 12 Mpx wide angle and a 12 Mpx telephoto, in the line of previous rumors.

There are also relative rumors at the high refresh rate, where Apple could offer up to 120 Hz in advanced pro models, although we will see if the most basic models are left with 60Hz screens.

There is still a long way to go for the launch of this new Apple device, and analysts could end up being wrong or those in Cupertino could change plans at any time.