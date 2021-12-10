The iPhone 13 hit the market just a handful of months ago, but we’ve already come across a few rumors about the iPhone 14. In fact, we’ve even seen renders with the supposed new appearance of Apple’s smartphone, as it would come with very important changes compared to the current generation and previous versions. However, a new report suggests that those in Cupertino would have made a drastic decision for 2022: kill iPhone mini.

As published The Elec (via Macrumors), Apple plans to drop the notch in part of the iPhone 14 line; specifically on the Pro and Pro Max models. So far nothing new. In September we already told you about the possibility that the premium line of Apple mobiles adopts a perforated screen. The really novel thing would be that Apple I would abandon the version with a 5.4-inch screen, but it would maintain a lineup of four devices.

As revealed by the aforementioned media, Californians would only focus on two sizes: 6.06 and 6.7 inches. Continuing with what is already happening today, the smallest measure would remain reserved for the regular iPhone 14 and Pro, while the largest would be for the Pro Max and for a new variant of the mobile. Thus, the iPhone mini would see the exit door and in its place a large version would be incorporated, but which would not correspond to the Pro line, but to the standard range.

But that’s not all, since The Elec mentions that the variant that would enter the Apple catalog would be presented under the name of iPhone Max. So, assuming that the information available is true, the next generation of smartphones from the Cupertino firm would look like this:

iPhone 14 Y iPhone 14 Max , with screens with notch of 6.06 and 6.7 inches, respectively;

Y , with screens with notch of 6.06 and 6.7 inches, respectively; iPhone 14 Pro Y iPhone 14 Pro Max, with perforated screens of 6.06 and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Y goodbye iPhone mini.

Ditching the iPhone mini could be an unpopular decision

When it comes to rumors about Apple products we can never speak in absolute terms. There are so many transcended throughout the year that today it is impossible to know which ones have a real livelihood and which ones do not. If we are guided only by what happened throughout this year, we find clear examples of it. During 2021 we ran into dozens of rumors that finally did not materialize; Such were the cases of the iPhone 13’s satellite calling and astrophotography options, just to mention a couple.

Therefore, today it is impossible to know for sure whether or not Apple will kill the iPhone mini. What is clear to us is that, if done, it could be a very unpopular decision. Both the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini proved to be spectacular and, precisely, their distinctive virtue is the size. They have all the good things of their “older brothers” but in compact dimensions., ideal for those who cannot support phones that feel huge in the palm of your hand.

And while it is true that users have had to make concessions in terms of autonomy, the overall performance of the iPhone mini has always been very positive. For now it is too early to draw conclusions, that is a reality. However, it is worth starting to analyze the possibility that Apple no longer give us a mobile phone below 6 inches.