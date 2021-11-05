IPhone 13 is already more popular than iPhone 12 in various markets!

IPhone 13 sales continue to improve for Apple, despite declining revenue from the technology industry, generally due to tight supplies. A few months from the launch of the device, Europe has become a high growth market for the company, whose participation has increased compared to other competitors.

This last trimester Apple’s penetration in Europe was higher than in the United States. Although in the latter, those from Cupertino managed to recover the second place of participation, before Xiaomi. However, Counterpoint predicts that vacation months could dramatically increase income Apple in Europe.

Apple sales continue to grow in Europe

During this third quarter of 2021, Counterpoint claims that Apple had a 22.1% share of total sales, compared to 17.6% in the same period of 2020. The research firm says that’s 24% year-on-year growth and 5% quarter over quarter.

Above Apple, Samsung remains the most successful vendor by number of phones sold, although it has also faced shortage problems. For the same period, it had a sales share of 30.4%, compared to 35.8% in the third quarter of 2020. That is a 16% year-on-year drop and a 6% quarter-on-quarter decline.

Worldwide, Apple has continued to dominate with the iPhone taking three-quarters of all smartphone earnings in the second quarter of 2021. And, that success appears to continue, with new research predicting a record fourth quarter in Europe, depending on a global chip shortage. Since, compared to the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 has been more popular.

In which country is the most expensive iPhone 13 sold?

