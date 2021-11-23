Take advantage of these offers on the iPhone 13 because they will not last, there are already many colors out of stock.

Black Friday is here and during this week we are going to have the best deals on Apple devices of the year. If you were looking for an iPhone 13, you have to know that both the regular and mini models are generously discounted Limited Time.

iPhone 13 mini for 719 euros

If you want to get the most powerful compact smartphone in the world, the iPhone 13 mini can be yours from 719 euros, an offer available in the online store TuImeiLibre. In other stores such as Amazon it is available at a price of 759 euros.

Amazon Black Friday week: first deals on Apple devices

iPhone 13 for 859 euros

The iPhone 13 may be cheaper at the moment in numerous stores. At Amazon we have a discount on the red iPhone 13, but at MediaMarkt they have both black and red on offer.

Official: these are Apple’s Black Friday deals

Specifications of the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 share almost all of their specifications, the only difference besides screen size is battery life. So are the new iPhone:

5.4-inch or 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Cinema mode with shallow depth of field and automatic focus shift in movies.

Two 12 Mpx cameras, wide angle and ultra wide angle.

Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

A15 Bionic chip.

Battery of up to 17 hours of video playback on the iPhone 13 mini and 19 hours on the iPhone 13.

Ceramic Shield.

IP68 water resistance.

5G connection.

iOS 15 with new features that get more out of the iPhone.

They are very interesting offers that you have to take advantage as they will not last forever. Many stores are running out of stock of certain models due to the component crisis, so try to buy them as soon as possible if you really want them.

