Not only is it the most popular, the iPhone 13 is also the most sustainable!

In recent years Apple has made decisions to meet the goal of becoming a carbon neutral and one hundred percent environmentally friendly company by 2030. And although some of these decisions have already had consequences, those of Cupertino have preferred to assume them and continue developing products that comply with the plan outlined. Of course, the iPhone 13 as its most popular device, exhibits several features.

According to Apple, in the development and manufacture of the iPhone 13 it has redoubled its focus on reducing carbon emissions, making it the greenest of all generations known so far. Specifically, there are seven reasons that support this claim.

7 reasons why the iPhone 13 is more sustainable

1.Recycling of rare metals

A lot of essential iPhone parts are constructed from recycled material. Among them, the taptic engine uses 100% recycled tungsten. Also, iPhone 13 takes advantage of 100% recycled tin on the main logic board and battery management unit. This is also the first iPhone to use 100% recycled gold on its main logic board cladding.

Most of these components are derived from the company’s recycling plan that includes the purchase of electronic waste, which is subsequently treated with its disassembly robots, which more effectively divide iPhones into distinct components, including rare minerals.

2.Reduction of toxic materials

With the iPhone 13 Apple has been more demanding in complying with environmental regulations that control the use of toxic materials. Thus, the iPhone 13 can boast of having an arsenic-free display glass. With US configurations. The iPhone 13 is also mercury free, no brominated flame retardants, no PVC and no beryllium.

3.Renewable energy sources

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, Apple launched its Clean energy program for suppliers in 2015. In this way, Apple works together with its manufacturers to transition its entire supply chain from manufacturing to 100% renewable energy. This includes manufacturing processes such as material extraction, component manufacturing, and product assembly.

Specifically, the iPhone 13, Apple mainly uses low-carbon electricity sources such as hydroelectricity in its cast aluminum.

4.Energy efficiency

According to data provided by Apple, the iPhone 13 is able to manage energy consumption more efficiently. Thus, iPhone 13 owners are likely to use less electricity powered by fossil fuels over the life of the phone compared to older models.

5.Recycled packaging

With the iPhone 12 Apple released smaller boxes that allowed less consumption of resources. But this is hardly the most egregious evidence of all the environmental decisions in this part of the iPhone production process, which also includes materials from recycled and responsible sources What:

Virgin wood fibers.

Virgin non-wood fibers (such as bamboo).

Fibers derived from waste products (ex. Sugar cane).

Fibers from post-industrial or post-consumer recycled sources.

In addition, the fibers used must also be certified under management programs such as the Program for the Approval of Forest Certification (PEFC), the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), etc.

6.Recycled and reduced plastic

For the iPhone 13, Apple still uses recycled plastic in its antenna and 35% or more in a dozen of its other components. But it is much less than the amount used in previous generations. From iPhone 13, the device case is secured with an adhesive strip instead of the old plastic wrap.

Thanks to the smaller overall packaging, Apple may maximize the number of iPhone 13 devices in each full delivery truck. However, it is important to understand that just because this is a possibility, it does not mean that all deliveries will be at full capacity.

While Apple has come a long way to make the iPhone more sustainable, experts insist there is still a lot to do, but this is not a surprise either. Apple itself has given itself a long enough period to stick to a roadmap that will allow it to achieve this goal in its entirety for the next decade.

Related topics: iPhone

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe